Surrendered Naxals Embrace New Life With Weaving Training In Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Establishing synchronisation between the pedals of the weaving machine is the new life of surrendered Naxals, as the Gramodyog (Village Industries) Department is frequently conducting training programmes to make them self-reliant. The cadres, who were once associated with the banned outlawed organisation and performed the tasks assigned to them within the outfit, are now learning the technicalities to operate a weaving machine so that they can arrange their livelihood and live a dignified life.

In this regard, the Gramodyog Department is conducting training camps in separate districts of Chhattisgarh. As a part of this campaign, the department is conducting a handloom training programme in Dantewada district wherein three surrendered cadres, including a woman, are learning about cloth manufacturing. As per the intent of the Chhattisgarh Government and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a weaving training programme has been launched by the Gramodyog (Village Industries) Department for surrendered Naxals at rehabilitation centres in Bastar division.

Under this initiative, we provide them with four months of training, and after the training, we will provide a loom right at their homes so they have a means of livelihood,” said Gramodyog Secretary Rajesh Rana.“We have started this training across five districts of the Bastar division, where it is currently underway at different rehabilitation centres in Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Sukma,” added Rana. Speaking to ANI, Gagri, a surrendered naxal hailing from Bijapur district, said that she had quit the banned outlawed organisation in 2025 and came to Dantewada to learn how to make cloth as well as operate weaving machines. She further said that she will return back to her home after learning how to make cloth. In her native village, she is going to make cloth and sell it to arrange her livelihood.

“Right now I am taking cloth-weaving training. Before quitting the naxal movement, I was engaged in the task of collecting rice, ration, vegetables and other consumable items from 'Dalam' (naxal group). Moreover, I look after the arrangements during their movement and also ensure whatever they ask for,” Lingu Kudami, a resident of Dantewada, who surrendered before police in 2021. The officials have informed me that after completing the training programme, the government is going to provide a weaving machine to me, said Lingu, adding that he will weave cloth at his home and sell the woven product at the market. Presently, learning about the operation of the weaving machine, surrendered naxal Botlu said that he had surrendered in 2022 to join the mainstream of society. (ANI)