Bihar CM Directs Rapid Completion of Key University Projects by 2027

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday directed officials to complete the construction of buildings and other infrastructure at Pataliputra University, Purnea University and Patna University by March 2027, while calling for better branding and market access for the state's agricultural products to expand their reach to national and international markets. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting held under the 'Bihar Gati' initiative at the 'Sankalp' auditorium at Loksevak Awas in Patna.

The meeting reviewed the progress of projects worth more than Rs 100 crore and various Central government schemes, with a focus on higher education and agricultural development. During the review, Choudhary directed the concerned departments to accelerate the implementation of development projects and ensure that they are completed within the stipulated timelines. According to the official statement, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction progress of Pataliputra University's administrative building, academic building, indoor stadium and connecting road from the National Highway, along with infrastructure projects at Purnea University and Patna University. He directed officials to ensure that all ongoing construction works and related infrastructure projects at the three universities are completed by March 2027.

Regarding Patna University, Choudhary asked officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for its overall development after consulting stakeholders. He also directed that accommodation in university hostels should be ensured exclusively for students. The Chief Minister further instructed officials to take necessary steps to start degree colleges in B.Ed. colleges at the earliest. During the review of agricultural development schemes, Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Narmadeshwar Lal briefed the Chief Minister on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Choudhary directed officials to identify the priorities of Bihar's agricultural sector and prepare district-wise action plans for cash crops to promote farmers' development. He emphasised that the primary objective of agricultural schemes should be to ensure the economic prosperity of farmers. The Chief Minister also stressed the need for better branding and market availability of agricultural products from Bihar. He directed officials to develop transportation and other logistics facilities by 2030 to ensure that agricultural produce from the state can reach national and international markets more easily. Emphasising the importance of both sectors, Choudhary said strengthening higher education infrastructure and developing agriculture were important foundations for the state's progress. He directed all concerned departments to work in coordination and expedite the implementation of schemes so that students and farmers could directly benefit from them.