From a stunning magenta Banarasi saree and champagne-gold ethnic wear to edgy street style and bold black dresses, revisit Malavika Mohanan's 7 most striking fashion moments of 2026.

Malavika Mohanan has delivered one stunning fashion moment after another in 2026, making a mark with her versatile style and effortless ability to experiment with different aesthetics. From opulent ethnic ensembles and festive traditional wear to edgy street style, contemporary silhouettes and statement eveningwear, the actor has consistently served looks worth revisiting. As the year draws to a close, here's a look back at seven of her most striking and memorable fashion moments of 2026.

Malavika brings a touch of contemporary glamour to festive dressing in a heavily embellished espresso-brown lehenga ensemble. She pairs a sweetheart-neckline bralette, intricately adorned with delicate beadwork, with a shimmering, sequin-striped skirt that adds movement and sparkle to the look. A sheer, embroidered tulle dupatta, draped gracefully over her arms, lends an ethereal finish to the ensemble. Statement drop earrings, a tiny bindi and kohl-rimmed smoky eyes add a traditional touch, while her voluminous, side-parted waves complete the radiant, evening-ready look.

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Malavika exudes ethereal glamour in a champagne-gold contemporary ethnic ensemble that beautifully blends intricate craftsmanship with modern styling. She pairs a scalloped, pearl-beaded bralette with a heavily embellished skirt featuring intricate embroidery and shimmering mirror-work. A sheer, pearl-studded tulle dupatta, draped gracefully across one shoulder, adds a soft, romantic layer to the silhouette. Her voluminous, side-parted waves, smoky bronze eye makeup and delicate drop earrings complete the radiant, festive look.

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Embracing the richness of traditional Indian craftsmanship, Malavika looks resplendent in a vibrant magenta-pink Banarasi silk saree featuring intricate gold zari checks and elephant motifs. She pairs the rich drape with a matching pink blouse featuring gold-bordered sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline. Elevating the ensemble further, she opts for traditional gold temple jewellery, including a statement choker, elaborate jhumkas and pink-and-gold stacked bangles. A softly styled low bun with delicate face-framing tendrils, paired with warm, glowing makeup, completes this regal ethnic look.

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Malavika makes a striking impression in another celebration-ready ethnic look, bringing together traditional detailing and statement styling. The richness of the ensemble, complemented by intricate embellishments and carefully chosen accessories, highlights her ability to embrace Indian wear while adding her own contemporary sensibility. Her styling strikes a beautiful balance between classic festive elegance and modern glamour.

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Malavika exudes sleek, modern sophistication in a form-fitting black halter-neck maxi dress. The statement silhouette is elevated by daring waist cutouts and two chunky, sculptural gold-tone ring accents at the neckline and midriff, adding an element of bold architectural detailing. Keeping the styling minimal with a delicate black-strapped watch allows the striking gold hardware to take centre stage. Voluminous, centre-parted waves and warm, glowing makeup complete this effortlessly glamorous look.

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Switching gears to contemporary street style, Malavika effortlessly blends casual separates with elevated accessories. She pairs a fitted dark top with a washed-denim jacket and a frayed, cargo-inspired beige mini skirt, bringing together relaxed and edgy elements. Pointed burgundy heels add a sophisticated contrast, while a structured black handbag and stacked bracelets lend the outfit a polished finish. With soft, flowing waves and natural makeup, she makes a strong case for understated yet fashion-forward street dressing.

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Making a bold style statement, Malavika commands attention in a striking all-black ensemble. The look features a glossy, strapless corset bodice paired with a floor-length draped satin skirt, gathered elegantly at the waist to create a sculptural silhouette. Chunky gold cuffs, statement earrings and rings introduce a striking metallic contrast to the monochromatic ensemble. Completing the look with wet-look slicked-back hair and smoky eye makeup, Malavika embraces a fierce, high-fashion aesthetic that is impossible to miss.

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From intricately embellished festive ensembles and timeless Banarasi weaves to contemporary streetwear, sculptural eveningwear and statement silhouettes, Malavika Mohanan continues to showcase her versatility and fashion-forward sensibilities. Whether embracing the richness of traditional Indian wear or experimenting with bold modern designs, she brings a distinct personality to every look, making her seven fashion moments of 2026 truly worth revisiting.