In a massive ray of hope for the medical world, an American woman has successfully completed one year with a genetically modified pig kidney. The 58-year-old Molly Falco from New Hampshire has achieved this historic milestone. With this, Molly Falco holds the record for the longest-surviving person with a kidney from a non-human species. This is a huge relief for patients desperately waiting for kidney transplants.

Big hope in organ transplant

Molly Falco received the pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in November 2025. She was the fourth person to undergo this experimental surgery. Currently, there is a massive shortage of kidneys available through organ donation. The New York Times reports that Molly's one-year survival proves the immense potential of animal-to-human organ transplants to solve this crisis.

A major milestone in organ transplantation.

Molly Falco has lived for one year with a genetically modified pig kidney, the longest known survival of its kind.

As featured in @nytimes, Butterfly ultrasound is helping clinicians monitor her progress.

Butterfly Network (@ButterflyNetInc) November 23, 2026

Crucial step in medical science

"This achievement gives us huge confidence that this treatment is viable and that these kidneys can function in the human body," said Dr. Leonardo Riella, director of kidney transplantation at Massachusetts General Brigham Transplant Center. However, he warned that it is not yet time to celebrate this as a complete success.

Dr. Riella clarified that besides filtering toxins and producing urine, this kidney perfectly performs other key functions of a normal human kidney. Doctors expect Molly to live safely for another year with this kidney.

Xenotransplantation

In medical science, the procedure of transplanting organs or tissues from one species to a human is called 'Xenotransplantation'. In 2024, Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital performed the world's first genetically modified pig kidney transplant on a human. The surgery was done on a patient named Rick Slayman. He lived for 52 days after the surgery. Reports say he later died of a heart condition unrelated to the transplant. In 2025, Tim Andrews became the second patient to receive a pig kidney. It functioned in his body for 271 days before being removed, and he later received a kidney from a deceased human donor.

Freedom from dialysis

Molly Falco had to seek expert treatment at the age of 50 when a congenital health issue caused her kidneys to fail. She had to undergo regular dialysis for about a year. The chance to receive a pig kidney gave her immense hope. One year after the surgery, Molly is now living a life free from the help of dialysis.