Raising two young children can be exhausting, but one mother's emotional account of managing childcare with little support from her husband has struck a chord with social media users. A video showing her struggling to care for her five-month-old baby while handling household responsibilities has reignited conversations about unequal parenting duties and the mental and physical toll of motherhood.

The nearly three-minute clip, shared on X, features the mother describing how difficult her days have become since welcoming her second child. She also has an older, school-going child who is relatively independent. However, looking after the infant leaves her with barely any time to rest or attend to her own needs.

She explains that the baby sleeps very little during the day, taking just three short naps of around 20 minutes each before waking up and wanting to be carried around.

“Subah se isko leke parade karwa rahe hai. 5 mahine hone ke baad sona toh bilkul bhool jao. Purey din mein bas 3 baar 20 minute ka nap lega aur phir uthega aur bolta hai ghumao,” she says, describing her sleep-deprived routine.

What appears to frustrate her most, however, is the contrast between her responsibilities and her husband's social life. According to her, he continues to attend office parties and meet friends, while she remains occupied with the children and household chores. She also says he has recently started playing cricket every Friday, returning home around 9 or 10 pm.

“Baap ko koi chinta nahi hai, life humari jahannum ho rahi hai,” she says.

Watch the viral video here:

This Young Mom's Raw Vlog shows Mothers burnout from unequal childcare with husband not contributing to taking care of the child. The Mental & amp; physical load of raising 2 kids shows in her total exhaustion Rosy (@rose_k01) November 21, 2026

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Recalling a disagreement after she called to ask why his cricket match was taking so long, she adds:“Agar phone karke bolo ki abhi tak match hua nahi khatam, tab bolte hai kayde mein baat karo.”

The mother also highlights how even using the bathroom has become difficult because the baby constantly needs her attention. Pointing towards her tired face, she says,“Shaqal dekho meri kya halat ho gayi hai.”

Despite her frustration, her affection for her baby is evident.“Inpe (husband) pe bilkul bharosa mat karna,” she says, before adding,“Iss chhote se bachhe ko main kya hi bolu, iska smile hi itna pyara hai.”

The video, shared by Rosy on X, prompted mixed reactions. While some users suggested seeking help from grandparents or in-laws, others empathised with the mother and highlighted how childcare often falls disproportionately on women. The discussion has once again drawn attention to the importance of shared parenting and support for mothers.

The report is based on the accessible India Today coverage of the viral video.

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