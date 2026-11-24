Qatar Airways announced it will resume flights to Malta (MLA) from March 22, 2027, with three weekly services between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Malta International Airport (MLA).

In a statement yesterday, the airline said that the Malta service will connect via Hamad International Airport in Doha to over 170 destinations, including key destinations across Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Qatar Airways will operate an A320 aircraft on the route, featuring 12 flatbed Business Class and 120 Economy Class seats.

The statement pointed out that bookings are now available at qatarairways or through the airline's mobile app.

Qatar Airways Malta flights