Qatar Airways has launched its Amazing Friday promotion in Qatar, offering travellers savings of up to 25% on flights across its extensive global network. Customers can book promotional fares from November 23 to 30 for travel between November, 23, 2026 and October 30, 2027, subject to applicable terms and conditions and market-specific exclusions.

For added flexibility, Qatar Airways is also offering one complimentary date change for eligible bookings made during the Amazing Friday promotional period. Fare differences may apply.

The promotion offers travellers the opportunity to embark on journeys across Qatar Airways' global network of over 170 destinations spanning six continents. Travellers from Qatar can enjoy savings of up to 25% on trips to some of the world's most sought-after destinations, including Bangkok, Beirut, Cairo, Dubai, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Manila, and Tunis.

Those interested in travelling to the Maldives or Thailand can also save up to QR 3,000 on top of their flight savings of up to 20%, when booking a flight + hotel package with Qatar Airways Holidays, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can also enjoy collecting Avios and Qpoints on the flights, plus on the total package value.

Travellers who are not yet members of Privilege Club, can join using code PCQA26 to collect 1,000 bonus Avios in Economy Class and 2,000 bonus Avios in Business or First Class on their first flight with Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Amzazing Friday offers Travel