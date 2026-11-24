Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has organised a diabetes awareness initiative for its employees in collaboration with Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), as part of its activities to mark Diabetes Awareness Month.

Held at the QIB Head Office, the initiative highlighted the importance of early detection, preventive healthcare, and adopting healthier lifestyles.

During the awareness workshop, a specialised medical team from QDA offered employees complimentary health assessments, including blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, alongside other health checks.

The initiative provided employees with an opportunity to better understand diabetes risk factors, recognise the importance of regular health screenings, and learn about preventive measures that contribute to long-term well-being.

To further reinforce the awareness campaign, QIB shared educational messages through its social media channels and displayed diabetes awareness visuals across digital screens at QIB Towers.

A special blue floral arrangement was also featured at the Head Office, reflecting the Bank's support for diabetes awareness and its commitment to promoting a culture of health and well-being.

Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager – head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“Our employees' health and well-being remain an important priority at QIB. Through initiatives like this, we seek to encourage greater awareness, early detection, and healthier everyday habits by making preventive health screenings and information more accessible to our colleagues. We thank the Qatar Diabetes Association for its valuable collaboration and contribution to the success of this initiative.”

QIB continues to organise health and well-being initiatives, in collaboration with healthcare institutions, providing employees with opportunities to access preventive screenings, professional guidance, and health education.

These activities form part of the bank's broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in promoting public health and human development.

QIB diabetes awareness employee health initiative