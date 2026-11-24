The General Authority of Customs (GAC) has obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), after meeting the requirements of the international standard for information security management and risk mitigation.

The certification reflects the Authority's efforts to strengthen the security of its data and digital systems and keep pace with rapid developments in cybersecurity in line with international standards and best practices, the Authority said in a statement issued yesterday.

Assistant Chairman for Support Services Affairs Ali Mohammed al-Kubaisi received the certificate from the certification body following the completion of the assessment and verification process to ensure the Authority's compliance with the standard's requirements and approved controls.

ISO/IEC 27001 is one of the leading international standards for information security management systems. It provides organisations with a systematic framework for identifying, assessing and treating security risks, while enhancing the protection of information and ensuring its confidentiality, integrity and availability of information.

The certification contributes to protecting the Authority's digital systems and electronic services, enhancing business continuity and ensuring the continuity of customs services while maintaining high standards of information and data security.

General Authority of Customs Information Security Management System