Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced that its Chief Research Officer, Prof Khalid Fakhro, has been named the recipient of the Arab Award in Genetics by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

Widely regarded as one of the Arab world's premier scientific honours, the Arab Award in Genetics is the Foundation's highest medical award, presented annually to a single scientist whose career-defining breakthroughs have significantly advanced human genetics, genomics, and the clinical management of genetic diseases across the Arab world.

The recognition celebrates Prof Fakhro's contributions to advancing genomic science in the region, including groundbreaking discoveries in the genetics of Arab populations, rare diseases, infertility, and autism spectrum disorder. It also honours his leadership in translating genomic research, bringing scientific innovations closer to the bedside, and enabling more personalised approaches to patient care.

Mohammad Khalid al-Mana, acting chief executive officer and member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine, said:“We are immensely proud of Prof Khalid Fakhro for receiving this distinguished recognition. His visionary contributions have helped shape the development of genomic research in Qatar and have demonstrated the important role that Arab scientists can play in advancing medical knowledge globally. At Sidra Medicine, his leadership has been instrumental in bringing research and clinical practice closer together, creating new opportunities to improve diagnosis, develop innovative treatments, and deliver more personalised care to patients and families.”

Prof Fakhro, who also serves as Chair of the Precision Medicine Program at Sidra Medicine, has played an instrumental role in establishing Qatar as a regional powerhouse for genomic research and precision medicine. Awarded full scholarships throughout his studies, Prof Fakhro earned his Bachelor's with honours from the University of Chicago, and his Master's and PhD from Yale University, where he was selected as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Translational Medicine Scholar. After completing his academic training at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, he returned to Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar and setup the region's first human genome sequencing pipelines.

Prof Fakhro said:“I am deeply humbled to receive the Arab Award in Genetics from the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. When I began my professional journey two decades ago, my dream was to reverse the regional brain drain and prove that world-class science can be done from within the Arab world, for the Arab world. This recognition really belongs to my dedicated team at Sidra Medicine, our clinical and academic partners across Qatar Foundation, and the thousands of families who have trusted us to advance precision medicine for future generations. Importantly, this is a recognition of the steadfast investment that Qatar has made in biomedical and health sciences over the years, and a testimony to the success of that vision.”

Arab Award in Genetics Sidra Medicine chief research officer