The Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University organised a scientific seminar entitled“Media in the Age of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: The Formation of Professional Identity Between Education and Practice”. The seminar aimed to explore the emerging contours of professional identity among media and communication practitioners and to examine ways of strengthening the integration between academic education and the evolving requirements of contemporary professional practice.

The seminar was opened by Dr Seeta al-Athba, assistant dean for the Languages, Media, and Translation Sector at the College of Arts and Sciences, who emphasised the significance of the topic in light of the rapid transformations affecting the media and communication industry. She highlighted the new challenges and opportunities created by the digital revolution and artificial intelligence technologies for both media organisations and academic institutions.

In her opening speech, Dr Hala Guta, head of the Department of Mass Communication, stressed that accelerating digital transformations and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence raise fundamental questions about the future of professional identity in journalism and communication. She emphasised that, despite its remarkable advancements, technology cannot replace the core values of the profession, namely verification, ethical responsibility, and professional judgment. She also underscored the importance of strengthening the integration between academic education and professional practice to prepare graduates capable of adapting to the rapid changes in the media sector.

The seminar brought together a distinguished group of academics, experts, and practitioners from media and communication institutions across Qatar. The first session, moderated by Dr Taleb al-Adbah from the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University, focused on media education and the formation of professional identity in the age of artificial intelligence.

The presentations examined the transformations taking place in media education curricula. In this context, Dr Moez Ben Messaoud, associate professor of Strategic Communication in the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University, discussed the shift from teaching the use of traditional media to teaching engagement with algorithms, raising the question of how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of media education and training.

The first session concluded with a presentation entitled“Bridging Academia and the Profession: How Can We Build Partnerships Between Educational Institutions and Media and Communication Organizations?” delivered by Dr Fahad al-Hajri, Director of the CEO's Office at Doha Media City. He emphasised that integration between academic institutions and media and communication organisations is one of the fundamental prerequisites for developing professionals capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations taking place in the media sector.

He explained that the challenges posed by digitalisation and artificial intelligence require moving beyond the traditional relationship between universities and the labour market toward strategic partnerships based on the exchange of expertise, the involvement of industry professionals in curriculum development, and the provision of practical training and field experience opportunities for students within media organisations.

The second session of the seminar, moderated by Dr Eiman Eissa, assistant professor of Strategic Communication in the Department of Mass Communication, focused on media practice between innovation and governance in the new digital environment.

In his presentation on the future of media and communication professions in the age of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, Faleh al-Hajri, Editor-in-Chief of Al Arab Newspaper, emphasised the need to redefine many traditional professional roles and competencies. He argued that the future of the profession is moving toward the emergence of new positions that combine communication expertise with competencies in data analytics, digital platform management, and interaction with intelligent systems.

The discussions throughout the seminar underscored that the future of media will not be determined solely by technological advancement, but also by the ability of academic and professional institutions to prepare graduates and practitioners equipped with the digital skills, critical knowledge, and ethical commitment required to operate effectively in a rapidly changing environment.

Participants also emphasised the importance of investing in innovative media education, strengthening collaboration between universities and media organisations, and developing regulatory and professional frameworks that ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

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