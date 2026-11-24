Msheireb Museums and Qatar Charity, in strategic partnership with Dukhan Bank, officially launched“Unfinished Beginnings”, a humanitarian and cultural initiative raising awareness of the devastating impact of wars and armed conflicts on children around the world.

Featuring an art installation by artist Bachir Mohamad at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the initiative highlights the millions of children whose childhoods, safety and futures have been disrupted by violence, displacement and humanitarian crises.

The initiative is supported by Unesco and the UN Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

The official opening ceremony, held on November 22, marking World Children's Day, was attended by dignitaries, alongside representatives of participating organisations, partners, distinguished guests and members of the media.

At the heart of“Unfinished Beginnings” is an art installation standing for a childhood interrupted by war, hunger or displacement, which Bachir Mohamad presented to guests. Through symbolic artistic expression, the installation invites visitors to look beyond the headlines and statistics, recognising the individual stories and uncertain futures of children growing up amid violence and instability.

Abdulla al-Naama, general manager of Msheireb Museums, said:“Children are among the most vulnerable victims of armed conflicts, often paying the highest price for circumstances beyond their control. Through 'Unfinished Beginnings', we aim to bring greater attention to their suffering, their rights and the futures being taken away from them. At Msheireb Museums, we believe cultural institutions have a responsibility to engage with pressing humanitarian issues and create spaces for awareness, dialogue and meaningful action.”

Abdulaziz Hajji, executive director, Communication and Community Impact at Qatar Charity, said:“At Qatar Charity, we are proud to collaborate with Msheireb Museums and our partners on 'Unfinished Beginnings'. Its humanitarian message makes art a bridge for raising awareness of children's issues, particularly those affected by disasters, crises and need, carrying their voices and advocating for their rights to food, education, healthcare and protection in a dignified way, so that they can live their childhood in safety and have the chance to build a future in which their dreams are fulfilled.”

Sheikha Aisha al-Thani, strategy and marketing manager at Dukhan Bank, said:“We take pride in being a strategic partner of this initiative. We firmly believe that supporting causes like this one is not a short-term effort but an ongoing commitment to humanitarian projects that make a real and lasting difference in the community.”

Dr Salah Zaki Khaled, Unesco regional director for the GCC and Yemen, said:“According to Unesco's 2026 assessment, 52mn school-aged children across the Arab region have experienced disruptions to their education due to conflict and instability. These are not simply numbers. They represent millions of children whose safety, learning and futures are at risk. At Unesco, we recognise education as a lifeline in times of crisis, providing children with protection, stability and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. 'Unfinished Beginnings' is a powerful reminder that protecting childhood requires more than awareness.”

Dawood al-Massri, Head of the Analysis and Outreach Hub at the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, said:“Every unfinished beginning tells the story of a childhood disrupted by conflict and a future put at risk. For 30 years, the UN mandate on Children and Armed Conflict has worked to turn commitments into action, protect children from grave violations, and give them the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

Artist Bachir Mohamad said:“There is something deeply heartbreaking about a child growing up surrounded by fear instead of love, and uncertainty instead of hope. Behind every story of war is a childhood that can never be fully recovered, a family struggling to protect its children, and dreams that deserve a chance to become reality.”