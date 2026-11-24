The Qatari Forum For Authors, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, held a seminar on Qatar's cultural contributions to promoting coexistence, exploring the role of culture, books and knowledge in fostering dialogue, tolerance and understanding among peoples.

Held at the ministry's headquarters to mark International Week of Science and Peace, the seminar featured Dr Mohammed Saleh al-Misfer, Professor of Political Science at Qatar University, and was moderated by Dr Adel al-Hawatmeh, Assistant Professor of International Affairs and Public Policy at Lusail University.

In his presentation, Dr al-Misfer highlighted Qatar's cultural diplomacy in promoting international dialogue and understanding, drawing on diplomatic and UN experience.

He also discussed the responsibility of intellectuals and writers in raising Arab awareness and the role of books, articles and media in promoting tolerance and respect for diversity, particularly amid the region's political and regional challenges.

He stressed the impact of informed discourse on shaping public opinion and strengthening a culture of dialogue.

Participants discussed the responsibility of cultural institutions to translate the human values reflected in books and literary heritage into practical social initiatives, as well as ways to engage young people in promoting co-existence in daily life and on social media.

The seminar forms part of the Forum's efforts to strengthen the role of books, writers and knowledge in addressing social and humanitarian issues and highlighting Qatar's cultural contributions to dialogue and openness.