MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three young Indian engineers raised in Doha have showcased Qatar-born logistics robotics on one of Europe's largest innovation stages, underscoring how Gulf-nurtured diaspora talent is competing on the international circuit.

Nihal Ashik, 21, a second-year mechanical engineering student at Qatar University, Jai Aadhithya Ramesh, 20, a third-year electronics and computer engineering student at BITS Pilani Dubai, and Hanish Abdulla, 20, a computer science student at the University of Leeds, exhibited their Modular Automated Sorting Hub (MASH) at Maker Faire Rome alongside European researchers, hardware companies, and industrial designers.

Their flagship system, MASH, uses motorised wheels and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) computer vision to route parcels without fixed conveyor infrastructure.

Validated on 75 live packages at an international logistics facility in Qatar at an average speed of 4.5 seconds per item, the invention is backed by roughly $21,000 in funding from Qatar University's Centre for Advanced Materials (CAM) and a US provisional patent application.

Before reaching Rome, the team gained international recognition by winning the QRDI Rising Innovators Award at Web Summit Qatar 2025 and securing a gold medal as Qatar's senior national representatives at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

Their commitment to STEM outreach also earned acclaim in India, where their beginner robotics handbook, Becoming a Maker, was selected for the 2024 World Book Fair in New Delhi and recognised by the Indian ambassador.

According to Ashik, their partnership began in the robotics club at Birla Public School in Doha, where they spent nearly five years building electronics projects and competing in school tournaments before graduating in March 2024.

Growing up in Qatar gave them early access to diverse industries and experienced professionals, sparking an ambition to build systems that solved commercial bottlenecks rather than simple competition tasks, Ashik said.

Although higher education has since dispersed them across Qatar, the UAE, and the UK, they have sustained continuous cross-border research and development, according to Ashik.

Managing a physical engineering build across three time zones and demanding university schedules requires strict task division, as software architecture and computer vision refinement can be handled remotely, whereas physical assembly and mechanical testing must take place on the ground in Doha, he explained.

“There are definitely times when things take longer because of the distance, but we've managed to continue developing the project despite being in three different countries,” Ashik told Gulf Times, adding that the arrangement has taught them how to coordinate like a distributed engineering team while balancing academic coursework.

At Maker Faire Rome, presenting their hardware to veteran European engineers unfamiliar with their background offered fresh validation, stated Ashik, noting that standing on global innovation stages sends a clear signal to young expatriates growing up in the Gulf.

“Getting the opportunity to bring something that we developed in Qatar to an international event like Maker Faire Rome is something we're very grateful for. There is a lot of talent among young people in Qatar, including the Indian diaspora, and I hope more of them get opportunities to take their work beyond the classroom and showcase it internationally,” he emphasised.

robotics BITS Pilani Dubai researchers