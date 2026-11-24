MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 24 (IANS) Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce made strong gains in the ICC rankings after capping off strong performances in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy.

Bryce jumped four spots to move third in the T20I rankings for the bowlers after completing the tournament with 232 runs and eight wickets. Scotland narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Bryce was in stellar touch during Scotland's last match in the tournament against Zimbabwe as she made a 48-ball 69 and took two wickets to star in a 74-run win on Monday.

This saw her gain four places in the T20I rankings, the highest she has even been in any rankings category, along with her third place in the T20I all-rounders' rankings five years back in May 2021.

She now stands only behind West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (first) and New Zealand skipper Melie Kerr (second) as Bryce aims to become the first Scottish to be ranked No.1 in any rankings category.

Her strong outing with the bat also saw Bryce jump 27 places in the T20I rankings for the batters as she moved to equal 18th. Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis also gained two spots to move to 11th in the batting chart.

Meanwhile, Australia's veteran Beth Mooney stays on top of the batting list as she has a narrow advantage over South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. UAE skipper Esha Oza moved up eight slots to equal 29th, while Ireland opener Amy Hunter jumped six places to equal 29th. Sri Lankan batter Vishmi Gunaratne also made significant strides as she moved 10 places to reach 51st.

Meanwhile, there was more joy for Scotland in the rankings as bowlers also reaped rewards. Left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon moved 23 places up to reach 10th after taking 12 wickets at the Emerging Nations Trophy event.

Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari was up by four places to reach 12th, while Sugandika Kumari jumped eight spots to reach 13th.