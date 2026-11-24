Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Completes Share Purchase Plan
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
FEG Completes Share Purchase Plan Brisbane, Nov 24, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closed on 20 November 2026, with valid applications totalling A$733,000 before costs.
The Company will issue 7,330,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.10 per share. All valid applications from Eligible Shareholders will be accepted in full, with no scale-back.
Proceeds will be applied to advancing the Idenburg Project and general working capital. The Company is also progressing discussions regarding potential asset sales and joint venture arrangements across its portfolio.
FEG's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Shane Menere said:
"We remain focused on realising value from our project portfolio and strengthening FEG's financial position. All Directors have invested in this SPP, reflecting our confidence in the assets and our commitment to that work."
The new shares are expected to be issued on 26 November 2026, with quotation on ASX expected to commence on 27 November 2026. They will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Applicable Appendix 3Y notices will be lodged following issue.
About Far East Gold Ltd
-p alt="Far East Gold Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38294en.png" />Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.
FEG Completes Share Purchase Plan Brisbane, Nov 24, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closed on 20 November 2026, with valid applications totalling A$733,000 before costs.
The Company will issue 7,330,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.10 per share. All valid applications from Eligible Shareholders will be accepted in full, with no scale-back.
Proceeds will be applied to advancing the Idenburg Project and general working capital. The Company is also progressing discussions regarding potential asset sales and joint venture arrangements across its portfolio.
FEG's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Shane Menere said:
"We remain focused on realising value from our project portfolio and strengthening FEG's financial position. All Directors have invested in this SPP, reflecting our confidence in the assets and our commitment to that work."
The new shares are expected to be issued on 26 November 2026, with quotation on ASX expected to commence on 27 November 2026. They will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Applicable Appendix 3Y notices will be lodged following issue.
About Far East Gold Ltd
-p alt="Far East Gold Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38294en.png" />Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.
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