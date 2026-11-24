Australia, Singapore Raise Alarm Over West Bank Violence
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, voiced “deep concern” over worsening conditions in the occupied West Bank, particularly the growing violence by Israeli occupiers, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.
The remarks came during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, held in Canberra, where the two leaders discussed regional security and international developments.
Both prime ministers reiterated their backing for a two-State solution, describing it as “the only viable path for Israelis and Palestinians to live in enduring peace, security and dignity.”
“They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the statement said.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks against Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers during this period. More than 26,000 others have also been detained.
The two leaders further urged the “swift implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, consistent with the relevant UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions.”
Addressing tensions linked to the ongoing US war with Iran, Albanese and Wong also emphasized the importance of maintaining “safe, secure and unimpeded” passage through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law and particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
In a separate section of the statement, the prime ministers underscored their countries' shared commitment to regional stability, saying Australia and Singapore “share an enduring commitment to the peace, stability, prosperity and resilience of Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.”
They also reaffirmed their support for an “effective, inclusive and rules-based multilateral system, international law, including the United Nations Charter, and a region that supports free and open trade, dialogue, restraint, transparency and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.”
Beyond regional security, Albanese and Wong pledged to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Australia and Singapore.
They “recognized the transformative opportunities that AI presents to improve lives, support and create employment, increase productivity and advance research and innovation.”
The remarks came during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, held in Canberra, where the two leaders discussed regional security and international developments.
Both prime ministers reiterated their backing for a two-State solution, describing it as “the only viable path for Israelis and Palestinians to live in enduring peace, security and dignity.”
“They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the statement said.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks against Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers during this period. More than 26,000 others have also been detained.
The two leaders further urged the “swift implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, consistent with the relevant UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions.”
Addressing tensions linked to the ongoing US war with Iran, Albanese and Wong also emphasized the importance of maintaining “safe, secure and unimpeded” passage through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law and particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
In a separate section of the statement, the prime ministers underscored their countries' shared commitment to regional stability, saying Australia and Singapore “share an enduring commitment to the peace, stability, prosperity and resilience of Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.”
They also reaffirmed their support for an “effective, inclusive and rules-based multilateral system, international law, including the United Nations Charter, and a region that supports free and open trade, dialogue, restraint, transparency and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.”
Beyond regional security, Albanese and Wong pledged to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Australia and Singapore.
They “recognized the transformative opportunities that AI presents to improve lives, support and create employment, increase productivity and advance research and innovation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment