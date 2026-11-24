MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Spritzer Wins "Brand of the Year" at World Branding Awards for 12th Consecutive Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Berhad (“Spritzer” or“the Company”) has brought home another 'Brand of the Year' award in the Water category at the 2026–2027 World Branding Awards, marking its 12th consecutive win.

Spritzer was also the only Malaysian brand to receive the award in the Water category this year. The National Tier Award is another proud milestone for the Company, which has spent nearly four decades building its reputation for quality and earning the confidence of Malaysian consumers.

Organised by the World Branding Forum, the World Branding Awards recognise outstanding brands based on brand valuation, consumer market research and public online voting. As consumers have a say in determining the winners, the recognition holds special meaning for Spritzer and reflects the continued support it has received over the years.

The award was received by Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations at Spritzer, on behalf of the Company at the awards ceremony held in the United Kingdom.

“We are truly grateful to receive this recognition for the 12th consecutive year. Winning an award is always a proud moment but knowing that consumers continue to choose and trust Spritzer makes it even more meaningful,” said Winnie.

“The market has changed a lot over the years and so have consumer expectations. We know we cannot simply rely on what we have achieved in the past. We need to keep improving, exploring new ideas, and finding better ways to connect with consumers. This award is a great encouragement for us to continue raising the bar.

“We would also like to thank our consumers, business partners, stakeholders, and everyone at Spritzer for their continued support and dedication. Through our 'Flow with Joy' journey, we hope to bring more than just hydration to consumers, but also little moments of joy in their everyday lives.”







Above: Winnie Chin, Spritzer's Head of Public Relations, received the Brand of the Year Award on behalf of the Company in the United Kingdom.

Since its establishment in 1989, Spritzer has grown from a local bottled water producer into one of Malaysia's leading bottled water brands. While the Company has come a long way, its focus on product quality has remained unchanged. Over the years, Spritzer has continued to introduce new products, invest in technology, and adopt more sustainable practices to meet changing consumer needs.

More recently, Spritzer has taken another step forward with its 'Flow with Joy' brand journey, which aims to bring the brand closer to consumers in a more personal and meaningful way. Beyond hydration, the initiative celebrates wellbeing, positivity and the everyday moments that bring people together.

For Spritzer, the idea is simple: to continue being a trusted part of consumers' daily lives while creating more opportunities for them to enjoy and share joyful experiences.

Although 12 consecutive wins is an achievement worth celebrating, Spritzer sees the recognition as encouragement to keep moving forward rather than resting on its past success.

As the Company approaches four decades in the industry, it remains focused on doing what matters most: maintaining the quality consumers expect, continuing to improve and finding new ways to stay connected with the people who have supported the brand throughout its journey.

For more high-resolution photos, please download them here.

About Spritzer

Established in 1989, Spritzer is Malaysia's best-selling natural mineral water brand. Its natural mineral water is sourced from underground aquifers protected within 433 acres of tropical rainforest in Taiping, Perak, and naturally filtered through underground rock layers for more than 15 years, enriching it with naturally occurring minerals, including silica.

Combining nature, innovation and smart manufacturing, Spritzer is committed to delivering trusted, quality beverages while advancing sustainable practices across its operations. Spritzer Natural Mineral Water is independently tested annually by SIRIM and confirmed free from microplastics.

Today, Spritzer offers a diverse portfolio including Natural Mineral Water, Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Distilled Drinking Water and Fruit Flavoured Beverages, catering to different lifestyles and occasions.

Inspired by the wisdom of water and nature, Spritzer is guided by its purpose to create a healthier and more sustainable future for all, with a vision to be the leading force of joy and wellbeing.

For more information, visit

For media inquiries please contact:

Alia Radzuan

Senior Executive, Narro Communications

T: +6010 663 0931

E: [email protected]

Winnie Chin

Head of Public Relations, Spritzer Bhd

T: +6019 553 2663

E: [email protected]