LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the State of Qatar, has launched its special 'Made in Oman' promotion, celebrating the rich diversity, quality and excellence of Omani products in conjunction with the Sultanate of Oman's National Day.

The promotion was officially inaugurated recently at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Gharafa, under the patronage of Oman's ambassador to Qatar, Sayyid Ammar Abdullah Sultan al-Busaidi. The inauguration was attended by Dr Mohamed Althaf, director of Global Operations and CSO, LuLu Group, along with prominent Qatari guests, officials from the Omani Embassy, and other guests.

As part of this special initiative, LuLu Hypermarket is showcasing an impressive selection of more than 400 Omani products, highlighting the strength and diversity of Oman's food production and manufacturing sectors.

The dedicated promotion features an extensive assortment across multiple categories, including groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh fish, meat, frozen foods, dairy products, bakery items, edible oils, detergents and various other food and non-food essentials.

The initiative offers customers in Qatar an opportunity to discover the quality and variety of products originating from the Sultanate of Oman, all conveniently available under one roof.

The 'Made in Oman' promotion will run until November 28, 2026, across LuLu Hypermarket stores throughout Qatar, providing a wider platform for Omani manufacturers and suppliers to introduce their products to consumers and strengthen their presence in the Qatari retail market.

Speaking on the occasion, al-Busaidi said,“The 'Made in Oman' promotion at LuLu Hypermarket is a significant initiative that reflects the strong and growing partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar.

“With more than 400 Omani products available in Doha, this campaign provides an excellent platform to showcase the quality, diversity and competitiveness of Omani products in the Qatari market.”

He also said:“We are particularly pleased with the wide variety of products featured, covering almost every major category, including fresh fruits, fish, meat, frozen foods, dairy products, bakery items, edible oils, detergents and many other essential products. We had the opportunity to explore several of these products upon our arrival, and the extensive range clearly demonstrates the capabilities and diversity of Oman's production sector.”

The ambassador said the initiative goes beyond promoting products, representing the spirit of economic co-operation and sustainable partnership between Qatar and Oman. At a time when food security, manufacturing, and supply chain resilience are among the key priorities of GCC countries, such collaborations play an important role in strengthening regional trade and ensuring sustainable access to essential products, he said.

“We are delighted that this initiative has been organised in conjunction with Oman's National Day, providing a meaningful opportunity to celebrate Omani products, highlight the country's production capabilities and further strengthen the longstanding bonds between Oman and Qatar. We sincerely appreciate LuLu Hypermarket's continued commitment to promoting Omani products and supporting bilateral economic cooperation,” the ambassador added.

The initiative underscores LuLu Hypermarket's continued commitment to supporting regional industries, promoting locally manufactured products and creating valuable opportunities for producers to expand their reach across the GCC.

Through its extensive retail network and strong customer base in Qatar, LuLu continues to play an important role in connecting manufacturers with consumers while encouraging greater awareness and appreciation of regional products.

Beyond its commercial significance, the 'Made in Oman' promotion celebrates the longstanding friendship, cultural affinity and strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Oman. By bringing the Sultanate's diverse products closer to consumers in Qatar, the initiative further reinforces the spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the two brotherly nations.