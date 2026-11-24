Ooredoo announced that Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2027 has been awarded the World Athletics Platinum Label, the highest rank World Athletics awards to most prestigious marathons around the world. The achievement comes as the event prepares for its 15th edition on January 15, 2027.

Following three consecutive years of Gold Label status, Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is now placed among the world's top 12 marathons to hold the Platinum distinction and joining other leading Platinum Label races, including the World Marathon Majors: Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York.

The event has consistently attracted world-class talent, including 2024 Olympic Marathon Champion and 2022 World Marathon Champion Tamirat Tola, who set a new course record of 2:05:40 at the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026.

The Platinum Label also gives elite runners a pathway to the marathon at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28). As the 2027 race falls within the Olympic marathon qualification period, the top five finishers in both the men's and women's races will be considered to have achieved the Olympic marathon entry standard and will be listed first on World Athletics'“Road to LA” qualification pathway.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, commented,“We are proud that the Doha Marathon has earned the World Athletics Platinum Label, marking a significant milestone for both Ooredoo and Qatar. As we prepare to welcome 25,000 runners to the 15th edition of the marathon, this achievement strengthens Qatar's position as a global sporting destination and reflects the country's wider sporting ambitions, including its bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We would like to thank our public and private sector partners, including the Qatar Athletics Federation, the Ministry of Interior, and Ashghal, as well as all government entities, sponsors, employees, volunteers, and supporters. Their collective efforts helped make this important achievement possible, and we hope it will contribute to Qatar's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Jon Ridgeon, Chief Executive Officer of World Athletics, said,“We congratulate the Doha Marathon on attaining the World Athletics Platinum Label, which is the pinnacle of our road race label award system. Along with the progress of the Doha Diamond League meeting, we are pleased to see this elite race and community event thrive long after the 2019 World Athletics Championships helped cement Qatar's reputation as a global destination for sport.”

The 15th edition will be its largest yet and will offer more ways to take part than ever. Alongside the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 KM and 5 KM, the event will include a new 42 KM Relay Race, allowing teams to share the full distance, and a Family Run for children and their parents. The Blue Race returns for children on the autism spectrum and their families, while the new Yellow Race is dedicated to people with visual impairments.

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo World Athletics Platinum Label