The Ministry of Labour yesterday concluded the Second Roundtable for the Transport Sector, held on 22 and 23 November, with the participation of representatives from relevant government entities, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), companies operating in the sector, employers and workers. The event forms part of the State of Qatar's ongoing efforts to develop the labour relations system, strengthen social dialogue and improve the working environment across various economic sectors.

The roundtable was attended by Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, Assistant Undersecretary for Expatriate Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour; Engineer Abdullah bin Saif al-Sulaiti, Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Transport; and Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al-Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programmes Department at the Ministry of Public Health.

The second roundtable built on the work of the first, held in April 2025, and featured discussions on regulatory frameworks and joint labour committees, as well as their role in promoting occupational and psychological health and safety among workers in the transport sector. Discussions also addressed strengthening dialogue between employers and workers and developing mechanisms for worker participation.

The roundtable sessions reviewed the joint co-operation programme between the State of Qatar and the International Labour Organisation and the opportunities it offers for developing the transport sector. They also highlighted the legal and regulatory framework governing joint labour committees, their governance mechanisms, worker representation and mandates, and their role in promoting occupational health and safety by identifying workplace hazards, listening to workers' feedback, monitoring preventive measures, identifying training needs and strengthening co-ordination with companies' safety officers.

In his opening remarks, Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, Assistant Undersecretary for Expatriate Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, said that convening the Second Roundtable for the Transport Sector was in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, reflecting the State of Qatar's commitment to fostering a decent and safe working environment and strengthening tripartite social dialogue between the Government, employers and workers, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation.

He noted that improving the working environment requires regulatory frameworks to be integrated with actual practices within establishments. He highlighted that Qatar's experience had demonstrated that legislative reforms achieve their intended impact when translated into everyday workplace practices. He also explained that joint labour committees are important as channels for dialogue and practical means of strengthening communication with workers, providing them with opportunities to raise their feedback and discuss their needs, thereby contributing to improvements in the working environment in co-operation with company management.

The second roundtable also featured a presentation on the experience of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, as well as the Ministry of Public Health's expertise in psychological support and preparedness to protect workers during crises and exceptional circumstances. Participants also reviewed the practices adopted by transport companies to care for workers and enhance their safety, and exchanged expertise and experiences on ways to improve preventive and awareness-raising measures and mechanisms for support and referral to the competent authorities, in a manner suited to the nature of the work.

The sessions also included a working paper reviewing the experiences of Mowasalat (Karwa) and Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros Co in establishing and operating joint committees, highlighting good practices and lessons learned. These experiences have given workers opportunities to put forward their suggestions and concerns relating to their work, resulting in tangible improvements in their daily lives, including accommodation, catering and transport arrangements. They provide practical models that can be drawn upon to improve committee performance, strengthen dialogue between employers and workers, and develop existing practices in line with the needs and nature of each establishment's operations.

Mowasalat (Karwa), Qatar Navigation (Milaha), one of the largest specialised maritime and logistics services companies in the Middle East, and Snoonu also delivered presentations during the roundtable. They showcased their experiences and initiatives in supporting workers and drivers through joint committees, highlighting the role these committees play in encouraging workplace dialogue, addressing challenges faced by workers, and enhancing care, awareness, and occupational and psychological health and safety requirements. They also highlighted practices adopted to improve the working environment and enhance the quality of services provided to workers.