Minister Meets President And CEO Of Oliver Wyman
HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met yesterday with Ted Moynihan, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman, a leading global financial and management consulting firm.
The meeting focused on bilateral co-operation and prospects for strengthening ties in the fields of investment, finance, and economics, as well as several issues of mutual interest.
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