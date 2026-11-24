The Film Committee at Media City Qatar has announced plans to develop a new music biopic celebrating the life and legacy of Mohamed Mounir, the legendary Egyptian artist known to millions of fans as“El King”.

Announced during the second edition of Doha Industry Days, the feature film will bring Mounir's remarkable story to the big screen, tracing his journey from beginnings to becoming one of the Arab world's most celebrated and influential artists, and exploring the experiences, relationships and creative choices that shaped his life and artistic identity.

Known to millions of fans as“El King”, Mounir has built a career spanning nearly five decades across music, film and television. His breakthrough album Shababeek helped establish him as one of Egypt's most distinctive musical voices, paving the way for an extensive catalogue that has connected with generations of audiences across the Arab world. His career has also extended into cinema, including collaborations with acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine.

HE Hassan al-Thawadi, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, said:“Mohamed Mounir's music holds a special place in the lives of audiences across Egypt and the Arab world. Bringing his story to the big screen is an opportunity to celebrate his artistry, the cultural heritage his work represents and its lasting social relevance – a story that connects generations of fans across the region and has the power to resonate with audiences around the world.”

The project grants the Film Committee the rights to document Mounir's life story in collaboration with award-winning partners, including a leading regional studio to produce the feature. Production partners to be announced.

Alongside the feature film, plans include a behind-the-scenes documentary featuring interviews with Mounir and those who have lived and worked alongside him, as well as documenting the development and production of the biopic.

Mounir expressed his happiness at working and collaborating with the Film Committee at Media City Qatar. He expressed appreciation for its commitment and interest in producing a film that documents his artistic journey, reviews its most notable milestones, and sheds light on the most important stages of his career and the events and changes in society that accompanied them.

In exclusive remarks, Mounir revealed that the film will include many details, surprises, stories and anecdotes. He affirmed that the time has come to document the historical facts related to his artistic career and recount the situations he went through that helped shape his artistic, musical and human experience.