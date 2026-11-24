The much-awaited 'Khaleeji Cinema: A Shared Language?' discussion took off with Qatari screenwriter Fahad al-Kuwari's poignant observation. Al-Kuwari said that Khaleeji cinema is at an inflection point where its childhood phase is ending and its promise for the future is all set to be explored. Then, for the next hour or so, insights and ideas flowed seamlessly.

The engaging discussion brought together filmmakers and industry professionals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to examine the evolving identity of Khaleeji cinema, its challenges, its uniqueness, the region's shared cultural influences and storytelling traditions, as part of the ongoing Doha Film Festival (DFF) yesterday evening.

The panel featured Qatari filmmaker Ahmed al-Baker, Saudi creative artist Hisham Fqih, Omani filmmaker Muzna Almusafer and Saudi actress and filmmaker Ahd Kamel with screenwriter and storytelling researcher Fahad al-Kuwari moderating the session, which emphasised the importance of Gulf filmmakers developing distinctive creative identities so as to eventually expand their reach across global markets.

There were quite some ideas on which the panellists converged, like how the Arabian peninsula is known for its rich heritage of stories, legends, and myths, or how the potential of the Khaleeji cultural and ethno-linguistic diversity is yet to be thoroughly explored, or how its oral storytelling heritage can be an impactful foundation for a new wave of Khaleeji cinema.

To embark on this ambitious journey, al-Baker said, Khaleeji filmmakers must first understand their own audience and their expectations.“Our local audience should be given priority as they will make us global one day,” he said, adding that films produced in the GCC are still in an experimentation phase.

“We have to be truthful about creating these films first for our audience, and then, they will reach the world. Today, language is no longer a barrier. We consume content from all over the world, and this applies to the global audiences as well. So, if you are sincere and showcase your culture and your voice genuinely, you will connect with the local audience and eventually, global, too,” he explained. Kamel seconded al-Baker, saying it's crucial to build a local industry and for the local audiences to go to theatres to watch Khaleeji films.“We should start local, then go global,” she said.

Almusafer emphasised the importance of knowledge transfer in advancing the Khaleeji creative journey.“Back in Oman, I often work with youth in universities and I continue to regularly deliver lectures. You have to love your work, but also you must not be selfish,” she pointed out.“You must transfer this knowledge, ideas and passion to others and help them learn the same lessons that you learned from your life and your experience, just like we learned from European film schools, or classic films, Egyptian films, and Indian films.”

Fqih pointed out the problem of“complimenting” and being overtly nice in the Saudi film industry.“Of course, complimenting each other is part of our culture and our social fabric. However, the moment your film has hit the cinemas, it is no longer your film. It belongs to the people and they have the right to criticise your work,” he said. In Fqih's experience, at times his critique of a production has led to the people behind it taking it personally.“We must foster a culture of constructive criticism because the spark that comes from it actually helps us create better productions.”

Al-Baker pointed out that it's very important for Khaleeji filmmakers to do away with the idea of branding in their films.“I say this particularly to the youth who are in charge of marketing and highlight certain films as Qatari films or Saudi films. For instance, as a Qatari, I might embrace a film produced in Qatar. At the end of the day, these are films and they happen to have been produced in Qatar or Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that this detail is best kept for only the credits section as knowing the film's country of origin could be a factor that could make people accept or reject certain films.

Towards the end, al-Kuwari asked the panel to weigh in on the dilemma of Khaleeji filmmakers copying from Western cinema. Conceding that there's fun in it, he wondered if it's coming in the way of“finding our own cinema”. The trend of first-time and young filmmakers in the region opting for fantasy and horror peculiarly struck al-Kuwari.“We often instinctually turn to our folklore, mythological and horror stories,” he said.

While it's fine to be inspired by filmmakers one admires, as an artist, Kamel pointed out, it's important to keep trying to find one's own voice. Turning to Khaleeji legends, myths, or poetry as a reference could yield authentic stories and perspectives, she said.“I'm an avid history fan. I have never seen any productions on the Abbasid dynasty or the Dar al-Hikma (the House of Wisdom, a prolific Abbasid-era intellectual centre during the Islamic Golden Age) being depicted on screen.”

Kamel recalled the advice of her acting teacher when she kept telling him of the various styles she wanted to try out.“The first thing he told me was to go out and live and then come back. He was right,” she said.“So, in my late 40s, I have a completely different outlook compared to my early 20s. I have become a mother and with it, came several changes that impacted the art I'm creating and even the reason for creating it. As a mother, I often focus on creating something for children. It's not necessarily educational but something entertaining that might help them understand their roots, connect them to their roots, and their language.”

The panel agreed that to build a cinema infrastructure in the gulf, it's important to stand by each other, dissolve differences and celebrate the Khaleeji uniqueness and diversity at once. To achieve this, Fqih said much like the Korean film industry that has been around for 50 years and shot to global reach and fame in the past 20 years, Khaleeji filmmakers too must build the foundation and popularise its cinema so that the next generation can take it to great heights.