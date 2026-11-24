MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Mardan, in coordination with provincial drug inspectors, has seized a large quantity of unregistered, Indian-made and suspected counterfeit medicines during a crackdown on their online sale and distribution in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the FIA, the operation was launched following a credible tip-off. The team first recovered medicines booked for delivery from the Mardan office of private courier service PostEx.

After identifying the sender through courier records, FIA officials raided the alleged seller Zahid Hussain's premises in Baghicha Dheri, Mardan, where a large quantity of unregistered, Indian-made and suspected counterfeit medicines was recovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly advertising and selling medicines through Facebook and other social media platforms using pages operating under the name "Smart Healer".

Packaging stickers bearing the name Smart Healer Pharmaceuticals were also recovered during the raid.

The seized medicines have been sent to the Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) for chemical analysis. The FIA said further legal action and a detailed investigation would follow after the laboratory report.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to taking action against those involved in the illegal manufacturing, sale and distribution of medicines.