NATO Vows Space Defense Amid Russia Nuclear Satellite Fears
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Monday that the alliance's collective defense guarantees extend into space, addressing reports that Russia could deploy a nuclear-capable satellite into orbit within the coming weeks.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint news conference in Berlin, Rutte said NATO regularly reviews its deterrence and defense arrangements to address emerging security threats.
“I can assure you, we will always make sure that we defend every inch of NATO territory, and that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element,” he said when asked about the reported Russian plans.
Rutte stressed that NATO's security assessments cover all member states, including the United States and Canada, rather than focusing exclusively on Europe. He pointed to joint efforts to address Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic as an example of the alliance's broader security priorities.
“But also when it comes to space, which is more to the point of what came out in the German media about what the Russians might be up to,” Rutte added.
Merz, commenting on the reports, said the information was not entirely new but remained deeply concerning.
“They reveal the level of escalation Russia is evidently prepared to pursue,” Merz told reporters, noting that European leaders would examine the latest developments at a meeting in Brussels later this week.
Earlier Monday, German media reported that the country's foreign intelligence agency, the BND, and its Western counterparts had raised concerns about a possible Russian launch of a nuclear-armed satellite known as Sputnik-S before the end of 2026.
According to the reports, which cited security sources, the satellite has already been completed and is being kept in storage in the greater Moscow region. Intelligence assessments circulated in early November reportedly suggested that its launch could take place within 60 days.
The reports also said Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, had informed senior government officials, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, about the potential threat over recent weeks. German military officers reportedly consider a December launch a realistic possibility.
A nuclear explosion in low Earth orbit could have devastating consequences for global infrastructure, potentially disabling every satellite operating in the affected orbital zone within months. Such an event could severely disrupt navigation systems, telecommunications networks and weather forecasting services worldwide.
The Russian Embassy in Berlin denied having information about any such plans, telling local media it was unaware of the reported preparations. It rejected “all unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation” as “part of a propaganda campaign.”
The embassy maintained that Russia's space activities are carried out “in accordance with international obligations” and serve “exclusively peaceful purposes,” rejecting the allegations surrounding the reported satellite.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint news conference in Berlin, Rutte said NATO regularly reviews its deterrence and defense arrangements to address emerging security threats.
“I can assure you, we will always make sure that we defend every inch of NATO territory, and that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element,” he said when asked about the reported Russian plans.
Rutte stressed that NATO's security assessments cover all member states, including the United States and Canada, rather than focusing exclusively on Europe. He pointed to joint efforts to address Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic as an example of the alliance's broader security priorities.
“But also when it comes to space, which is more to the point of what came out in the German media about what the Russians might be up to,” Rutte added.
Merz, commenting on the reports, said the information was not entirely new but remained deeply concerning.
“They reveal the level of escalation Russia is evidently prepared to pursue,” Merz told reporters, noting that European leaders would examine the latest developments at a meeting in Brussels later this week.
Earlier Monday, German media reported that the country's foreign intelligence agency, the BND, and its Western counterparts had raised concerns about a possible Russian launch of a nuclear-armed satellite known as Sputnik-S before the end of 2026.
According to the reports, which cited security sources, the satellite has already been completed and is being kept in storage in the greater Moscow region. Intelligence assessments circulated in early November reportedly suggested that its launch could take place within 60 days.
The reports also said Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, had informed senior government officials, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, about the potential threat over recent weeks. German military officers reportedly consider a December launch a realistic possibility.
A nuclear explosion in low Earth orbit could have devastating consequences for global infrastructure, potentially disabling every satellite operating in the affected orbital zone within months. Such an event could severely disrupt navigation systems, telecommunications networks and weather forecasting services worldwide.
The Russian Embassy in Berlin denied having information about any such plans, telling local media it was unaware of the reported preparations. It rejected “all unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation” as “part of a propaganda campaign.”
The embassy maintained that Russia's space activities are carried out “in accordance with international obligations” and serve “exclusively peaceful purposes,” rejecting the allegations surrounding the reported satellite.
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