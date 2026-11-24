MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, successfully completed its mission-critical communications support for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.

The summit required close coordination among public security, traffic management, medical services, protocol, and event operations teams. Tens of thousands of narrowband and broadband communication terminals were deployed across key venues, surrounding roads, motorcade routes, hotels, and medical stations to support these operations. Hytera's technical team carried out system optimization, equipment deployment, and network testing ahead of the summit, and provided round-the-clock on-site technical support throughout the event.

"The greatest challenge in supporting an event of this scale is not any single communication link, but coordination across different agencies and levels of command," said Xuejun Zhang, CTO of Hytera. "Narrowband networks provide immediate voice communications for critical dispatch, while broadband connectivity enables video and location information to reach command centers. Together, they give decision-makers both the ability to communicate instantly and the visibility needed to coordinate an effective response."

"In critical moments, communications are not about peak data speeds, but about dependable performance when it matters most," said Yelin Jiang, CEO of Hytera. "This capability cannot be built overnight; it comes from years of experience in designing, deploying, and supporting professional communication networks. We are proud to contribute that expertise to APEC in Shenzhen, the city where Hytera was founded."

Hytera's participation in APEC 2026 builds on its experience supporting major international events worldwide. The company has been involved in communications projects for six APEC meetings, beginning with Lima, Peru, in 2016, as well as major events including G20 summits, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits, and United Nations Climate Change Conferences (COP).

With more than three decades of experience in critical communications, Hytera continues to bring together narrowband, broadband, and convergent technologies to meet the operational needs of public safety agencies and other critical sectors worldwide.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR

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