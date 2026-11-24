BlueFive Capital, a global alternative investment platform, has received its Certificate of Incorporation at the opening ceremony of the International Financial Centre of Oman.

Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, Hazem Ben-Gacem, accepted the Certificate of Incorporation No. 001 at the centre's opening ceremony yesterday in the presence of His Highness Thiyazen bin Haitham Al Said. The ceremony marked an early milestone of IFC Oman as it begins registering companies under the framework established for the Sultanate's new finance hub.

BlueFive Capital opened an office in Muscat in 2025 to serve as a hub for investment advisory, capital raising, and cross-border strategic partnerships. BlueFive's Oman presence complements its existing GCC operations across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, creating a regionally integrated platform with global capabilities. BlueFive Leasing, one of the first dedicated aircraft leasing asset management platforms in the region, is based out of the Muscat office.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said:“Oman has been a partner to BlueFive Capital since our earliest days, and today we deepen that partnership at the heart of the Sultanate's new financial chapter. It is a privilege for BlueFive Capital to be the first company registered at IFC Oman, and we look forward to contributing our experience and expertise to help the centre become a global hub for financial services.”

Established in January 2026 under Royal Decree No. 8/2026, IFC Oman was created to attract international capital and financial institutions, strengthen Oman's position as a financial hub and support economic diversification. Its legal framework lays the groundwork for company registration, financial services licensing and the resolution of commercial disputes under common-law principles.

FALC, a corporate and investment law firm in Oman, assisted with the registration of the new entity.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

For more information, please visit

Permalink