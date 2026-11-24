4Th Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards Honours Winners
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; in the presence of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has named the winners of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards in a ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on 21 November.
The fourth edition of the Awards received a record 132 submissions from marinas across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT region).
The 2026 Awards ceremony honoured 23 winners in the following categories:
Outstanding Marina Award
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Gold: Dubai Harbour – UAE
Silver: D-Marin Marsa Al Arab – UAE
Outstanding Emerging Marina Award
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Gold: Marina Bandar Al Rowdha – Oman
Silver: Saada Marina – Bahrain
Customer Experience Award
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Gold: Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina – Saudi Arabia
Silver: D-Marin Göcek – Türkiye
Employer Excellence Award
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Gold: Dubai Harbour – UAE
Silver: D-Marin Didim – Türkiye
Health & Safety Award
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Gold: D-Marin Turgutreis – Türkiye
Silver: D-Marin Port de la Mer – UAE
Innovation Award
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Gold: D-Marin Marsa Al Arab – UAE
Silver: D-Marin Didim – Türkiye
Sustainability Award
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Gold: Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina – Saudi Arabia
Silver: The Pearl Qatar – Qatar
Outstanding Leader Award
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Gold: Can Akaltan – D-Marin Türkiye
Silver: Selcuk Balci – D-Marin Dubai
Outstanding Service Hero Award
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Gold (joint winners): Lakshan Sudarshana Herat – Emirates Palace Marina; and Abdul Hakim Matovu – Dubai Harbour
Silver: Tinu Yesudas – Jeddah Yacht Club
Rising Star Award
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Gold: Earl Justine S. Perez – Dubai Harbour
Silver: Praneeth Sandaruwan – D-Marin Marsa Al Arab
Project Award
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Gold: Dubai Harbour –“Marinas Connect 2.0”
Silver: D-Marin Marasi Bay –“Green Scheme”
Most Popular Marina Recognition
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Gold: Saadyiat Marina, UAE
Silver: Mersin Marina, Tūrkiye
For the first time, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards partnered with leading brands in support of the Awards' mission to showcase the regional leisure marine industry. The 2026 event welcomed Etihad Airways as the Awards' Official Airline Partner, Forbes Middle East as the Awards' Official Media Partner, ADNEC Group as the Awards' Official Strategic Partner, and the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and Caliber Watches as Partners to the Awards.
Winners of the individual-based categories, Outstanding Leader, Outstanding Service Hero, and Rising Star, received a special reward courtesy of Caliber Watches.
For more information about the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, and to view past winners, please visit .
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