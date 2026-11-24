Deutsch de Nordkorea droht mit Schliessung von Schweizer Büro Original Read more: Nordkorea droht mit Schliessung von Schweizer

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The influential sister of the North Korean leader has threatened to close Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang, which only opened in October. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: North Korea threatens to close Swiss office after holiday park sanctions This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 09:00 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Kim Yo Jong's remarks are reportedly in retaliation for a decision by Switzerland to impose sanctions on North Korea.

The threat was broadcast on Tuesday local time by the North Korean state news agency KCNA, as reported by the French news agency AFP.

“In my view, the Swiss diplomatic mission has spontaneously lost its raison d'être,” Kim Yo Jong stated in a comment.

According to the report, she criticised sanctions imposed by Switzerland on a holiday camp in North Korea attended by Russian and Chinese children.

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