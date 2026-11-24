North Korea Threatens To Close Swiss Office After Holiday Park Sanctions
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Nordkorea droht mit Schliessung von Schweizer Büro
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Read more: Nordkorea droht mit Schliessung von Schweizer
Kim Yo Jong's remarks are reportedly in retaliation for a decision by Switzerland to impose sanctions on North Korea.
The threat was broadcast on Tuesday local time by the North Korean state news agency KCNA, as reported by the French news agency AFP.
“In my view, the Swiss diplomatic mission has spontaneously lost its raison d'être,” Kim Yo Jong stated in a comment.
According to the report, she criticised sanctions imposed by Switzerland on a holiday camp in North Korea attended by Russian and Chinese children.More More Foreign Affairs Swiss foreign minister completes North Korea diplomatic trip
This content was published on Oct 30, 2026 Ignazio Cassis concludes two-day visit to Pyongyang.Read more: Swiss foreign minister completes North Korea diplomatic
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