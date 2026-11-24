MENAFN - ING) USD: Strange price action on Monday

It was hard to keep up with FX market price action on Monday. The dollar seemed bid most of the day, but saw a strong leg higher when it was announced that Jensen Huang was rejoining Nvidia and the Nasdaq surged. One could ask: if the dollar did not fall during last week's tech sell-off, why should it rally now? It is hard to know the driving forces behind short-term dollar moves, but the dollar has certainly overshot short-term rate differentials.

In recent weeks, we floated a DXY target of 104.60, which has just about been hit. Given the prospect of a hot October core PCE print on Wednesday, and now perhaps a better-supported tech environment, it is certainly hard to fight dollar strength this week. Yet the dollar has come a long way in a short space of time and some early month-end flows in thinning holiday markets might be responsible for Monday's outsized dollar gains.

We still see 104.60 as an important resistance area for the DXY and would be surprised if gains can be sustained above it this week. A more sustainable pullback in the dollar, however, may have to wait until the Fed meeting on 9 December or the November CPI data on 10 December, where base effects could start to see year-on-year headline CPI fall sharply.

On the US calendar today is September house price data and November consumer confidence. Consumer confidence is expected to edge higher despite this month's equity correction.

Chris Turner

EUR: It's a dollar move

EUR/USD finally suffered some heavy losses on Monday as the dollar turned bid across the board. As above, we are not sure an immediate break below technical support at 1.0880 can be sustained over a multi-day basis. But holiday-thinned markets warn against trying to fight a powerful bear trend. European exporters will certainly appreciate softer EUR/USD levels, while the 3% year-on-year fall in the trade-weighted euro probably will not worry the ECB excessively from a monetary policy perspective.

Expect European data to be a sideshow today, but the German Ifo for November should be encouraging after the slight upside surprise in the German flash PMI yesterday.

Chris Turner

CEE: FX needs more hawkishness to revive support

Monday brought a significant revival in risk appetite, spilling over from the global narrative into the CEE region. Despite a stronger US dollar, the region saw rallies in both rates and FX simultaneously. Rates in Poland and the Czech Republic have approached their local lows. The market is currently pricing in roughly two rate hikes for both the NBP and the CNB. Given inflation risks and central bank rhetoric, this appears to be near the floor. We expect a rebound, particularly due to rising inflation in the coming months.

In this context, CZK rates look more attractive, given the CNB's hawkish bias, with two rate hikes already delivered, compared to the NBP's dovish stance. We believe that if January inflation surprises on the upside, the CNB could deliver further tightening. Today, we will hear from several CNB speakers, who may provide additional forward guidance.

FX markets saw some relief, despite the stronger US dollar. Nevertheless, unless we see a repricing of rates toward higher levels, rate differentials do not point to sustainable gains for regional currencies. FX markets must rely on central banks for support, especially while the global backdrop remains negative, even during occasional bouts of relief like yesterday. Consequently, we are far from fading the current weakness.

Frantisek Taborsky

HUF: The NBH will not cut rates at any cost

Last week, the NBH signalled a dovish stance at its November meeting. The Council discussed a rate cut, with some members advocating for monetary easing. While the minutes, to be published soon, should reveal the voting split and details of the discussion, the market reaction last week demonstrated that investors did not anticipate a rate cut this year. EUR/HUF touched 374, its highest level since the general election in April. However, yesterday saw a shift in the NBH's rhetoric.

In an interview, Deputy Governor Zoltan Kurali adopted a more cautious tone. It appears the central bank was testing the waters for a rate cut last week, but the market response suggested that the NBH should wait longer. Ultimately, however, the outcomes of the NBH's upcoming meetings in December and February will likely be driven by global developments. Locally, the situation is evolving favourably: inflation is in line with the NBH's forecasts and remains the lowest in the CEE region. Furthermore, the government has unveiled a fiscal consolidation plan for the coming years, and Moody's has just upgraded the outlook for the sovereign rating.

We do not expect a rate cut in December. Rather, we anticipate the first easing to occur only in the second half of next year, given the rising inflation expected in the coming months. That said, if the global backdrop improves, the NBH could still revisit the discussion on rate cuts as early as its December meeting. For now, however, the key takeaway is that the NBH is mindful of the FX situation and is not pursuing rate cuts at any cost. This should support a recovery in the HUF, especially if the global environment becomes more favourable, as we saw yesterday. Consequently, EUR/HUF likely has the potential to gradually return to lower levels, with the 370 mark potentially serving as a cap once again.

Frantisek Taborsky