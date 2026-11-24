MENAFN - ING) Energy – Oil falls as hopes of US-Iran talks grow

Oil prices extended their decline on Tuesday, with WTI remaining below $80/bbl as expectations of potential US-Iran negotiations continued to unwind some of the geopolitical risk premium. Prices fell almost 4% on Monday, with WTI touching its lowest level since August after reports that the US was willing to engage in talks with Iran.

The prospect of negotiations has eased some immediate concerns over Middle East supply, particularly as crude exports from the Persian Gulf have remained relatively resilient despite continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz. However, significant differences between the US and Iran remain, leaving oil vulnerable to any setback in talks.

Geopolitical risks also remain elevated elsewhere. Ukraine has reported another attack on a major Russian refinery in the Perm region, with more than 260k b/d of processing capacity. Around 15 Russian refineries have reportedly been targeted since the start of November, representing more than 3.6m b/d of nameplate capacity, or over half of Russia's total refining capacity.

Meanwhile, US natural gas prices fell more than 9% on Monday to around $3.1/MMBtu, the biggest daily decline since February. Milder weather forecasts across key consuming regions have weighed on heating demand expectations, while US production remains close to record levels. The combination of softer weather-driven demand and strong supply should continue to weigh on prices in the near term.

Metals – Copper gives back Nvidia bounce

Copper gave back Monday's Nvidia-driven gains on Tuesday, falling more than 2% towards $12,000/t as focus shifted back to Chinese demand and US interest rates.

The latest weakness is largely a financial market story rather than a broad deterioration in copper fundamentals. The Chinese physical market remains tight, with elevated import premiums and nearby spreads signalling limited availability. Some of the copper accumulated in the US earlier this year is beginning to return to the international market, but this should take time to materially ease tightness elsewhere.

Aluminium is experiencing similar near-term constraints, reflected in a sharp widening of the LME cash-to-three-month spread above $400/t on Monday as exchange availability is at historical lows. More Indonesian supply should eventually help, although much of the new material is not yet deliverable against the LME.

Macro concerns are likely to keep copper volatile in the near term, but tight physical availability should limit some downside.