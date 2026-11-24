From Connection To Upgrading And Restructuring: Huitongda Network Wins 2026 Qianfeng Deep Value Chain Award
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – A On November 20, the 8th Ebrun Industrial Internet Annual Conference and the inaugural Industrial AI Agent Conference were held in Beijing. At the Qianfeng Awards ceremony held alongside the conference, Huitongda Network (“Huitongda”, 9878) received the“Deep Value Chain” Award. The award recognizes the company's innovative deployment of AI products and services in retail settings, as well as its efforts to reshape value across industrial and supply chains.
Initiated by Ebrun, the Qianfeng Awards recognize achievements in the industrial internet sector each year. In 2026, Huitongda has accelerated the development of new infrastructure, application scenarios and business models to facilitate the two-way flow of goods between urban and rural markets, with a focus on industry-vertical large models for retail, AI application services and smart supply chains. On the customer side, its customer base has expanded beyond offline member stores to include online e-commerce merchants and upstream supply chain partners, extending its services across the retail value chain. On the technology side, its technology offerings have evolved from SaaS solutions to AI Agents, while AI-related revenue has grown from zero and its share of total revenue has steadily increased.
In an interview with Ebrun, Mr. XU Xiuxian, Chief Executive Officer of Huitongda Network, noted that AI is rapidly becoming a productivity tool in the industrial internet sector. He emphasized that, as a B2B platform company, Huitongda must upgrade both its own capabilities and the value it delivers to customers.
According to Huitongda's 2026 interim report, AI-related revenue reached RMB78.91 million in the first half of the year, up 32.3% year-on-year.
At the store level, Huitongda's self-developed“Qiancheng Cloud AI intelligent large model” has been filed with the Cyberspace Administration of China, while“Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager” has introduced more than 24 scenario-based AI Agents across eight core operational processes. In e-commerce, Huitongda made a strategic investment in Boundary Consulting, a well-known Chinese BI+AI service provider for e-commerce, and the“Dabi AI” product suite has served a cumulative total of 13,000 e-commerce merchants, helping improve their day-to-day operational efficiency by more than 30% on average. At the enterprise level,“LeapoAI,” a one-stop AI management platform integrating over 100 out-of-the-box skills, has entered the commercial promotion phase.
Mr. Xu noted that in this new era, Huitongda is staying anchored to its“three commitments”-its founding mission, its deep focus on lower-tier markets, and its empowerment-driven platform model-while advancing“three upgrades.” At the scenario level, it is expanding from township mom-and-pop stores to the full spectrum of retail formats. At the application level, it is evolving from SaaS to AI Agents. At the infrastructure level, it is continually strengthening smart supply chain and computing power services.
In this process, years of transaction data from urban and rural markets, paired with strong retail operational service capabilities, will help Huitongda establish a first-mover advantage and competitive edge in commercializing its industry-vertical large model and AI Agents.
By applying new technologies and developing innovative use cases to empower industrial and value chains, Huitongda has continued advancing its“B2F” reverse supply chain and“demand-driven procurement” smart supply chain initiatives, helping upstream enterprises in traditional industries improve quality and efficiency. At the same time, the company formally entered the FMCG retail chain sector in 2026, making strategic investments in Snack Preferred, Orange Blossom, and Kehao Convenience Store bringing together a network of nearly 5,000 chain stores. It has also developed an innovative hybrid“snacks + convenience” store format across urban and rural markets while exploring applications for AI models and Agents in chain retail operations.
An Ebrun report observes that the deployment of industrial AI Agents and AI-driven supply chain value restructuring are emerging as defining themes in the industrial internet sector in 2026. On the policy front, priorities such as boosting consumption, building county-level commercial systems, and facilitating economic circulation between urban and rural areas remain clear, with efforts to expand domestic demand reaching further into county and township markets.
Huitongda's physical network-covering 21 provinces, more than 25,000 towns and townships, and approximately 257,000 registered member retail stores-serves both as a real-world setting for deploying AI applications and as a vital hub for urban-rural consumption circulation.
As Huitongda advances its transformation centered on“FMCG retail chains + AI technology”, the 2026 Qianfeng Award further demonstrates progress in the company's strategic upgrading and highlights its potential to create long-term value.
Hashtag: #huitongda#Ai#business
Initiated by Ebrun, the Qianfeng Awards recognize achievements in the industrial internet sector each year. In 2026, Huitongda has accelerated the development of new infrastructure, application scenarios and business models to facilitate the two-way flow of goods between urban and rural markets, with a focus on industry-vertical large models for retail, AI application services and smart supply chains. On the customer side, its customer base has expanded beyond offline member stores to include online e-commerce merchants and upstream supply chain partners, extending its services across the retail value chain. On the technology side, its technology offerings have evolved from SaaS solutions to AI Agents, while AI-related revenue has grown from zero and its share of total revenue has steadily increased.
In an interview with Ebrun, Mr. XU Xiuxian, Chief Executive Officer of Huitongda Network, noted that AI is rapidly becoming a productivity tool in the industrial internet sector. He emphasized that, as a B2B platform company, Huitongda must upgrade both its own capabilities and the value it delivers to customers.
According to Huitongda's 2026 interim report, AI-related revenue reached RMB78.91 million in the first half of the year, up 32.3% year-on-year.
At the store level, Huitongda's self-developed“Qiancheng Cloud AI intelligent large model” has been filed with the Cyberspace Administration of China, while“Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager” has introduced more than 24 scenario-based AI Agents across eight core operational processes. In e-commerce, Huitongda made a strategic investment in Boundary Consulting, a well-known Chinese BI+AI service provider for e-commerce, and the“Dabi AI” product suite has served a cumulative total of 13,000 e-commerce merchants, helping improve their day-to-day operational efficiency by more than 30% on average. At the enterprise level,“LeapoAI,” a one-stop AI management platform integrating over 100 out-of-the-box skills, has entered the commercial promotion phase.
Mr. Xu noted that in this new era, Huitongda is staying anchored to its“three commitments”-its founding mission, its deep focus on lower-tier markets, and its empowerment-driven platform model-while advancing“three upgrades.” At the scenario level, it is expanding from township mom-and-pop stores to the full spectrum of retail formats. At the application level, it is evolving from SaaS to AI Agents. At the infrastructure level, it is continually strengthening smart supply chain and computing power services.
In this process, years of transaction data from urban and rural markets, paired with strong retail operational service capabilities, will help Huitongda establish a first-mover advantage and competitive edge in commercializing its industry-vertical large model and AI Agents.
By applying new technologies and developing innovative use cases to empower industrial and value chains, Huitongda has continued advancing its“B2F” reverse supply chain and“demand-driven procurement” smart supply chain initiatives, helping upstream enterprises in traditional industries improve quality and efficiency. At the same time, the company formally entered the FMCG retail chain sector in 2026, making strategic investments in Snack Preferred, Orange Blossom, and Kehao Convenience Store bringing together a network of nearly 5,000 chain stores. It has also developed an innovative hybrid“snacks + convenience” store format across urban and rural markets while exploring applications for AI models and Agents in chain retail operations.
An Ebrun report observes that the deployment of industrial AI Agents and AI-driven supply chain value restructuring are emerging as defining themes in the industrial internet sector in 2026. On the policy front, priorities such as boosting consumption, building county-level commercial systems, and facilitating economic circulation between urban and rural areas remain clear, with efforts to expand domestic demand reaching further into county and township markets.
Huitongda's physical network-covering 21 provinces, more than 25,000 towns and townships, and approximately 257,000 registered member retail stores-serves both as a real-world setting for deploying AI applications and as a vital hub for urban-rural consumption circulation.
As Huitongda advances its transformation centered on“FMCG retail chains + AI technology”, the 2026 Qianfeng Award further demonstrates progress in the company's strategic upgrading and highlights its potential to create long-term value.
Hashtag: #huitongda#Ai#business
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