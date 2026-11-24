In Vitro Study Reveals AOX Collagen Renewing Water Supports 72% Higher Growth Of Collagen Producing Cells
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Separate laboratory and preclinical studies also observed wound-healing activity, lower weight gain, and lower liver-lipid accumulation under defined study conditions – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Singapore's award-winning homegrown water brand AOX has released findings from laboratory and preclinical research into AOX Collagen Renewing Water as it marks more than 17 years of product development and water research.
In laboratory testing using primary human dermal fibroblast cells (cells involved in collagen production) AOX water supported 72 per cent higher fibroblast growth than the control under the study conditions. A separate in vitro scratch-wound assay using keratinocytes observed 61 per cent higher wound-healing activity relative to the positive control under the study conditions.
The company also commissioned an eight-week preclinical mouse study involving two high-fat-diet groups. Under the study conditions, the group given AOX water recorded 35.5 per cent less weight gain and 55 per cent lower liver-lipid accumulation than the tap-water group.
Produced through AOX's proprietary filtration and mineral formulation process, Collagen Renewing Water is central to the company's belief that water can be more than a matter of hydration, convenience or appliance design.
“Water is one of the few things we consume every day, often without giving it much thought,” said John Tan, CEO of AOX.“Our journey began with a simple question: can we make everyday drinking water better? That question led us to look more closely at filtration, minerals and the water we produce, and it still drives the work we do today.”
AOX emphasised that these findings must be interpreted carefully. Laboratory and preclinical results are not equivalent to human clinical outcomes, and the company does not present them as claims to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent medical conditions.
“Research is how we turn formulation principles into measurable evidence,” added John Tan.“We want to continue testing its effects under defined, controlled conditions, share those findings responsibly, and keep building the science behind AOX Collagen Renewing Water.”
AOX's research has highlighted that the observed outcomes may be influenced by several factors, including the source and form of minerals, their ratios, and how they interact with water during the filtration process. These considerations continue to inform AOX's work in proprietary filtration and mineral formulation.
The company has developed practical systems across direct-piped, countertop, under-sink, and compact formats. For AOX, these systems serve as an efficient and easy-to-use way to deliver its Collagen Renewing Water consistently into daily life.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #CollagenRenewingWater #AOX
About AOXFounded in Singapore in 2009, AOX is a homegrown water brand focused on the quality of the water itself. At the heart of AOX is Collagen Renewing Water, produced through its proprietary filtration and mineral formulation and delivered consistently across its range of water dispensers.
Over more than 17 years, AOX has grown to serve more than 10,000 households and organisations, while developing water systems that combine water quality, practical design and long-term after-sales support.
AOX has also commissioned laboratory studies using human cells and preclinical research into the properties of its water, including collagen-related activity, antioxidant activity, weight gain and liver-lipid accumulation. In 2026, AOX was recognised by Healthcare Business Review APAC as the Top Collagen Renewing Water Dispensers in APAC 2026.
In laboratory testing using primary human dermal fibroblast cells (cells involved in collagen production) AOX water supported 72 per cent higher fibroblast growth than the control under the study conditions. A separate in vitro scratch-wound assay using keratinocytes observed 61 per cent higher wound-healing activity relative to the positive control under the study conditions.
The company also commissioned an eight-week preclinical mouse study involving two high-fat-diet groups. Under the study conditions, the group given AOX water recorded 35.5 per cent less weight gain and 55 per cent lower liver-lipid accumulation than the tap-water group.
Produced through AOX's proprietary filtration and mineral formulation process, Collagen Renewing Water is central to the company's belief that water can be more than a matter of hydration, convenience or appliance design.
“Water is one of the few things we consume every day, often without giving it much thought,” said John Tan, CEO of AOX.“Our journey began with a simple question: can we make everyday drinking water better? That question led us to look more closely at filtration, minerals and the water we produce, and it still drives the work we do today.”
AOX emphasised that these findings must be interpreted carefully. Laboratory and preclinical results are not equivalent to human clinical outcomes, and the company does not present them as claims to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent medical conditions.
“Research is how we turn formulation principles into measurable evidence,” added John Tan.“We want to continue testing its effects under defined, controlled conditions, share those findings responsibly, and keep building the science behind AOX Collagen Renewing Water.”
AOX's research has highlighted that the observed outcomes may be influenced by several factors, including the source and form of minerals, their ratios, and how they interact with water during the filtration process. These considerations continue to inform AOX's work in proprietary filtration and mineral formulation.
The company has developed practical systems across direct-piped, countertop, under-sink, and compact formats. For AOX, these systems serve as an efficient and easy-to-use way to deliver its Collagen Renewing Water consistently into daily life.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #CollagenRenewingWater #AOX
About AOXFounded in Singapore in 2009, AOX is a homegrown water brand focused on the quality of the water itself. At the heart of AOX is Collagen Renewing Water, produced through its proprietary filtration and mineral formulation and delivered consistently across its range of water dispensers.
Over more than 17 years, AOX has grown to serve more than 10,000 households and organisations, while developing water systems that combine water quality, practical design and long-term after-sales support.
AOX has also commissioned laboratory studies using human cells and preclinical research into the properties of its water, including collagen-related activity, antioxidant activity, weight gain and liver-lipid accumulation. In 2026, AOX was recognised by Healthcare Business Review APAC as the Top Collagen Renewing Water Dispensers in APAC 2026.
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