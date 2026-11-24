ZTE Attends Vietnamchina Greater Bay Area Technology Connectivity Forum To Deepen Digital Talent Cooperation
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
At the forum, General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his vision for cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science, technology, and talent cultivation to become a highlight in bilateral relations. He emphasized the need to jointly enhance research and innovation capabilities, master strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, and autonomous systems, and place high-caliber talent cultivation at the center of cooperation. He also encouraged research institutes, universities, and enterprises from both sides to establish joint research teams and laboratories to train engineers, experts, and scientists capable of solving complex real-world problems.
Under this momentum and witnessed by the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam and leaders of the Guangdong Provincial People's Government, James Zhang exchanged an MoU with PTIT, a university directly under Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology. Zhang emphasized that both sides will deepen university-enterprise collaboration in green digital infrastructure and AI computing-spanning green data centers, cloud computing, AI servers, and computing power networks. Building upon ZTE's existing Vietnamese Engineer Training Program, the company will continue partnering with Vietnamese universities and research institutions to train engineers and build joint laboratories, empowering Vietnam's digital talent ecosystem and expanding new frontiers in digital infrastructure cooperation.
During the thematic panel discussion, Han Jingyun highlighted ZTE's low-altitude economy pilot project. Leveraging advanced integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) technologies, the project enables drone-based food and parcel deliveries to be completed within approximately ten minutes after a user places an order. Han further noted that ZTE's new energy and energy storage solutions can be deeply integrated with digital infrastructure to better support the sustainable development of the low-altitude economy.
As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE will actively seize the opportunities brought by deepened APEC regional cooperation and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, continuously strengthening pragmatic collaboration across government, industry, academia, and research sectors in Vietnam and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
Hashtag: #ZTE
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ZTE exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam's Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) to advance joint engineering training and digital talent cultivation
ZTE showcased its low-altitude economy pilot project and green energy integration practices during a thematic panel discussion
At the forum, General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his vision for cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science, technology, and talent cultivation to become a highlight in bilateral relations. He emphasized the need to jointly enhance research and innovation capabilities, master strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, and autonomous systems, and place high-caliber talent cultivation at the center of cooperation. He also encouraged research institutes, universities, and enterprises from both sides to establish joint research teams and laboratories to train engineers, experts, and scientists capable of solving complex real-world problems.
Under this momentum and witnessed by the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam and leaders of the Guangdong Provincial People's Government, James Zhang exchanged an MoU with PTIT, a university directly under Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology. Zhang emphasized that both sides will deepen university-enterprise collaboration in green digital infrastructure and AI computing-spanning green data centers, cloud computing, AI servers, and computing power networks. Building upon ZTE's existing Vietnamese Engineer Training Program, the company will continue partnering with Vietnamese universities and research institutions to train engineers and build joint laboratories, empowering Vietnam's digital talent ecosystem and expanding new frontiers in digital infrastructure cooperation.
During the thematic panel discussion, Han Jingyun highlighted ZTE's low-altitude economy pilot project. Leveraging advanced integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) technologies, the project enables drone-based food and parcel deliveries to be completed within approximately ten minutes after a user places an order. Han further noted that ZTE's new energy and energy storage solutions can be deeply integrated with digital infrastructure to better support the sustainable development of the low-altitude economy.
As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE will actively seize the opportunities brought by deepened APEC regional cooperation and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, continuously strengthening pragmatic collaboration across government, industry, academia, and research sectors in Vietnam and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
Hashtag: #ZTE
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