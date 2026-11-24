Leading Hong Kong Athletes Eudice Chong And Dominic Gilbert Appoint FGA Trust To Support Long-Term Legacy Planning
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Eudice Chong, one of Hong Kong's most accomplished tennis players, and Dominic Gilbert, a prominent figure in the city's professional basketball scene, have appointed FGA Trust to support the establishment and ongoing administration of their trust structures as part of their long-term planning and legacy objectives.
The appointments reflect a growing recognition among professional athletes of the importance of legacy planning and protecting the value created throughout their careers. They also underscore FGA Trust's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of sports professionals through its Athlete Trust Office.
To coincide with the announcement, FGA Trust is releasing a thought leadership video featuring Chong, who reflects on trust, responsibility and planning for life beyond professional sport. The campaign seeks to spark broader conversations around legacy, wealth preservation and long-term financial resilience, particularly for athletes, whose relatively short playing careers make long-term planning especially important.
Chong won bronze in women's doubles at the 2026 Asian Games in October. This May, she became the first player from Hong Kong to win a WTA Tour doubles title.
Born in Hong Kong and raised in Australia, Gilbert has enjoyed a successful professional basketball career across Asia and Europe, winning multiple championships, including the Croatian League, the Hong Kong Basketball League (HKBL) (Men's Division A1) and the ASEAN Basketball League. He was named the MVP of last season's HKBL (Men's Division A1) finals.
The announcement comes amid strong growth in Asia's sports economy, with the region's spectator sports market projected to reach US$ 24.47 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence[1]. For Hong Kong, Sustainable Finance Initiative projects around 6% annual sector growth, driven by major events and exemplified by Kai Tak Sports Park, a world-class hub supporting the city's long-term sporting blueprint.[2]
A Natural Extension of Trust and Protection
The announcement also follows Chong's recent appointment as Brand Ambassador for Payment Asia. Together, Payment Asia and FGA Trust reflect Payment Asia Group's broader mission to help individuals and businesses protect and transfer value throughout their journey. While Payment Asia facilitates the secure movement of funds for merchants and businesses in the digital economy, FGA Trust supports the long-term preservation and stewardship of success and family legacies.
“As athletes, we spend years investing in our careers and working towards our goals. Along the way, you begin to think about protecting what you've built and creating opportunities for the future. To me, trust is about responsibility, planning ahead and ensuring that your hard work can continue to benefit the people and causes that matter most,” said Chong.
“Basketball has given me opportunities to compete around the world, build a successful career across Asia and Europe, and create lasting experiences both on and off the court. Trust planning allows me to look ahead with confidence, knowing that the value created throughout my career can continue to support my loved ones and help secure my future,” said Gilbert.
“Athletes are increasingly operating as global professionals. Many compete internationally, secure commercial partnerships, establish businesses and build valuable personal brands alongside their sporting careers. As a result, planning for long-term stewardship, governance and succession has become just as important as financial success itself. We are honoured that Chong and Gilbert have entrusted FGA Trust to support this journey,” said Kavi Harilela, Director of FGA Trust.
Watch FGA Trust's video of Chong discussing trust, responsibility, and planning beyond professional sport:
[1]
[2]
--br-rong> Hashtag: #FGA #Trust #Athlete #CareerPlanning #WealthPlanning
About FGA TrustFGA Trust is a Hong Kong-based trust and corporate services provider licensed under Hong Kong's Trust or Company Service Provider regime (TCSP Licence No. TC008341). Operating as an extension business unit of Payment Asia Group, FGA Trust supports private clients, families and institutions with trust services, corporate services and family-governance coordination. For more information, visit .
IMPORTANT NOTICE
FGA Trust Limited is a Hong Kong trust company registered under section 78(1) of the Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29) and holds a Trust or Company Service Provider licence (No. TC008341).
This material is provided for general information only. It does not constitute legal, tax, investment, immigration, financial or other professional advice, nor an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction.
Service availability, eligibility, fees, onboarding requirements, card programmes, and the acceptance of assets are subject to applicable law, regulation, internal policy, and individual assessment. Please seek independent professional advice before taking any action.
The appointments reflect a growing recognition among professional athletes of the importance of legacy planning and protecting the value created throughout their careers. They also underscore FGA Trust's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of sports professionals through its Athlete Trust Office.
To coincide with the announcement, FGA Trust is releasing a thought leadership video featuring Chong, who reflects on trust, responsibility and planning for life beyond professional sport. The campaign seeks to spark broader conversations around legacy, wealth preservation and long-term financial resilience, particularly for athletes, whose relatively short playing careers make long-term planning especially important.
Chong won bronze in women's doubles at the 2026 Asian Games in October. This May, she became the first player from Hong Kong to win a WTA Tour doubles title.
Born in Hong Kong and raised in Australia, Gilbert has enjoyed a successful professional basketball career across Asia and Europe, winning multiple championships, including the Croatian League, the Hong Kong Basketball League (HKBL) (Men's Division A1) and the ASEAN Basketball League. He was named the MVP of last season's HKBL (Men's Division A1) finals.
The announcement comes amid strong growth in Asia's sports economy, with the region's spectator sports market projected to reach US$ 24.47 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence[1]. For Hong Kong, Sustainable Finance Initiative projects around 6% annual sector growth, driven by major events and exemplified by Kai Tak Sports Park, a world-class hub supporting the city's long-term sporting blueprint.[2]
A Natural Extension of Trust and Protection
The announcement also follows Chong's recent appointment as Brand Ambassador for Payment Asia. Together, Payment Asia and FGA Trust reflect Payment Asia Group's broader mission to help individuals and businesses protect and transfer value throughout their journey. While Payment Asia facilitates the secure movement of funds for merchants and businesses in the digital economy, FGA Trust supports the long-term preservation and stewardship of success and family legacies.
“As athletes, we spend years investing in our careers and working towards our goals. Along the way, you begin to think about protecting what you've built and creating opportunities for the future. To me, trust is about responsibility, planning ahead and ensuring that your hard work can continue to benefit the people and causes that matter most,” said Chong.
“Basketball has given me opportunities to compete around the world, build a successful career across Asia and Europe, and create lasting experiences both on and off the court. Trust planning allows me to look ahead with confidence, knowing that the value created throughout my career can continue to support my loved ones and help secure my future,” said Gilbert.
“Athletes are increasingly operating as global professionals. Many compete internationally, secure commercial partnerships, establish businesses and build valuable personal brands alongside their sporting careers. As a result, planning for long-term stewardship, governance and succession has become just as important as financial success itself. We are honoured that Chong and Gilbert have entrusted FGA Trust to support this journey,” said Kavi Harilela, Director of FGA Trust.
Watch FGA Trust's video of Chong discussing trust, responsibility, and planning beyond professional sport:
[1]
[2]
--br-rong> Hashtag: #FGA #Trust #Athlete #CareerPlanning #WealthPlanning
About FGA TrustFGA Trust is a Hong Kong-based trust and corporate services provider licensed under Hong Kong's Trust or Company Service Provider regime (TCSP Licence No. TC008341). Operating as an extension business unit of Payment Asia Group, FGA Trust supports private clients, families and institutions with trust services, corporate services and family-governance coordination. For more information, visit .
IMPORTANT NOTICE
FGA Trust Limited is a Hong Kong trust company registered under section 78(1) of the Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29) and holds a Trust or Company Service Provider licence (No. TC008341).
This material is provided for general information only. It does not constitute legal, tax, investment, immigration, financial or other professional advice, nor an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction.
Service availability, eligibility, fees, onboarding requirements, card programmes, and the acceptance of assets are subject to applicable law, regulation, internal policy, and individual assessment. Please seek independent professional advice before taking any action.
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