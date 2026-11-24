(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Tickets Now Available at URBTIXHONG KONG SAR –
Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – The ninth edition of“No Limits”, co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF) and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, will open on 26 February 2027 (Friday) under the theme“Opening A World of Surprises”. This year's programme invites audiences to set aside conventional expectations and to immerse themselves in an artistic experience rich in wonder and imagination, where they can witness the outstanding artistic achievements of local and international artists of different abilities. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.
“No Limits” 2027 brings together exceptional artists and teams from Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, France, Italy, Belgium and beyond, presenting 11 exciting programmes spanning music, theatre, dance and film, with a total of 24 performances and events. The season also features over 21 Jockey Club“No Limits” Education and Community Programmes, including school tour performances, workshops, community showcases and an international symposium. These events aim to advance forward-looking inclusive arts practices and contribute to the development of an inclusive arts network across Asia.
This year's“No Limits” proudly presents two new original productions.“She-Ways: An Uncharted Cabaret”, a cabaret created by an all-female team and featuring Hong Kong musician Michelle Siu and Singaporean screenwriter and actress Claire Teo, both of whom have visual impairments. It is the third Asian project curated by“No Limits” and marks its first-ever collaboration with ART:DIS, a Singapore organisation championing inclusive artistic creation. Another one is“Kindred Spirits”, a jazz concert presented by Hong Kong-based visually impaired Filipino jazz musician Jezrael Lucero and Hong Kong jazz pianist Daniel Chu. Together, these new productions will showcase the burgeoning energy of inclusive arts creation in Hong Kong.
Under the theme“Opening A World of Surprises”, the ninth edition of“No Limits” carries forward its vision of arts accessibility, original productions, talent cultivation, and community connection. Through the power of art, it bridges the dedicated voices of those who are yet to be heard, understood, or even accepted, encouraging everyone to embrace the possibilities of the“surprise”. Building on the success of the 2026 projects,“No Limits” 2027 will again host an international symposium, with this year's theme centering on how creativity can be integrated into“care” and opening new possibilities around the subject. No Limits will also continue to expand its network of inclusive arts partners across Asia, connecting practitioners across different regions, and strengthening the collective force in local and regional arts development.
Tickets to all performances are now available at URBTIX. An early bird offer on all standard-price tickets will be available until 4 January 2027: enjoy a 20% discount on the purchase of a single ticket, and a 30% discount on the purchase of two or more tickets. Half-price tickets are available for full-time students, people with disabilities and one companion, and Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients. (Link:
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During“No Limits” 2027, audiences can also access a selection of exciting films free of charge on the official website,
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In collaboration with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong,“No Limits” will once again provide a range of accessibility services, including audio description, Hong Kong sign language interpretation, accessible captions, braille house programme and audio booklets, relaxed performances, and extra wheelchair seats. Guide dogs are welcome.
In-venue Programme
Opening Programme: Kindred Spirits Jazz Concert
Hong Kong-based visually impaired Filipino jazz musician Jezrael Lucero and jazz pianist Daniel Chu join forces for the first time in a piano duo performance, alongside a stellar line-up of renowned local and international musicians. The performance repertoire spans jazz classics, Brazilian music, soul, improvisation, and Cantopop, spotlighting Lucero's unique artistry and Daniel's musical talent – bringing audiences a captivating live jazz experience.
Dates: 26–27 February 2027, Concert Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Original Asia Network Cabaret: She-Ways: An Uncharted Cabaret
Women from across Asia, with diverse backgrounds and abilities, weave song, dance and storytelling into a cabaret filled with laughter and tears. Michelle Siu from Hong Kong and Claire Teo from Singapore take audiences on two very different life journeys through song. From familiar pop songs, classic melodies to original compositions, they weave together an unconventional cabaret-style show about the struggles of love, dreams and family life, and the experiences that have shaped who they are today.
Dates: 12–13 March 2027, Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall
Theatre: [meeuw] (seagull)
Russian theatrical master Anton Chekhov's classic four-act tragicomedy, [meeuw] (seagull), captures the unbearable lightness and weight of life. Translated into many languages and performed for more than a century, it remains an enduring presence on stage. This production by Belgium's Olympique Dramatique brings together a mixed cast of deaf and hearing performers. The production critically acclaimed presentations in Europe, including at the 2026 Edinburgh International Festival and Dutch Theatre Festival 2025. In 2025, [meeuw] (seagull) was recognised as the Most Groundbreaking Stage Performance at the Theo d'Or, won Professional of the Year at the Hand of Flanders.
Dates: 19–21 March 2027, Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Dance: No Limits Dance Battle 2027
Curated and produced by“No Limits” and the internationally acclaimed inclusive breaking crew ILL-AbilitiesTM, No Limits Dance Battle 2027 world-class dancers of diverse physical abilities from Hong Kong and across the globe for an exhilarating showdown. This free, two-day international dance showcase also offers the winning dancer the opportunity to represent Hong Kong at an international competition in Montreal, Canada.
Dates: 27–28 February 2027, Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun
A groundbreaking production by leading UK inclusive dance company Stopgap Dance Company, this playful and innovative contemporary dance work offers an atmospheric, cinematic feast for the senses. Making audio description a central part of its artistic language and grounded in a profound sense of humanity, it invites audiences to experience dance from multiple perspectives and share in a future that is rich with the power of diversity.
Lived Fiction has toured to major international venues and festivals, including Brighton Festival, Southbank Centre, Sadler's Wells and HAU Hebbel am Ufer in Berlin. The performance was recognised with the 2024 One Dance UK Awards for Artistic Innovation, shortlisted as a finalist for the 2027 Rose International Dance Prize, hailed as“the Booker Prize or Turner Prize of dance”, and was named among the top 10 in The Guardian's 2024 Best Dance list. In 2025 it was nominated for the Sky Arts and UK Theatre Awards.
Dates: 12–13 March 2027, The Hall, East Kowloon Cultural Centre
Lecture performance: Pas Moi (Not Me)
Italian artist Diana Anselmo presents the Asian premiere of the new dialogic lecture-performance Pas Moi (Not Me). Reclaiming the power of expression through Sign Language, stories unfold between their hands and silence itself, and word by word through the surtitles, challenging conventional biases that privilege the hearing and spoken language while opening thought-provoking dialogue and critical reflection.
Dates: 5–7 March 2027, Theatre, Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre
Dance / Physical Theatre: v ision
“vision” is a sensory journey with no fixed seating, inviting audiences to rediscover what it means to“see” through sound and touch. Renowned French contemporary dance company Shōnen invites audiences to temporarily set aside their reliance on sight. Four French artists with varying levels of vision, together with local non-professional performers, guide audiences through the theatre to explore how people with visual impairments use sound and touch to understand the textures of their surroundings, map spatial structures and connect physically with the world around them, and embark on an immersive journey of rediscovery through the body and the senses.“vision” is the creative outcome of the 2026 Jockey Club“No Limits” Education and Community Programme.
Dates: 19–21 March 2027, The Box, Freespace, WestK
Free Screenings and Online Programmes
“No Limits” 2027 offers an exciting selection of award-winning films and documentaries that highlight themes of inclusion, resilience and the human experience. These screenings are free of charge, with in-venue viewings at Tai Kwun Laundry Steps and online accessibility through the“No Limits” website*.
Deaf (Sorda) (Eva Libertad)
Panorama Audience Award and CICAE Art Cinema Award, 2025 Berlin International Film Festival
Best New Director, Best New Actress and Best Supporting Actor, 2026 Goya Awards, Spain
A heartfelt, moving semi-autobiographical film that sensitively portrays a Deaf mother's struggles and anxieties through pregnancy, childbirth and parenthood. It explores how she navigates changes in family relationships, communication and the rhythms of daily life, while forging a bond with her hearing daughter in a hearing-centred world.
In-venue viewing dates: 16 January (Sat) and 17 January (Sun) 2027, 4:10 p.m.
Language: Spanish and Spanish sign language, with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing and Cantonese audio description
Alice, Danse, Danse, Danse (Thibaut Ras)
This documentary follows French contemporary dancer Alice Davazoglou, who has Down syndrome, as she takes on the role of choreographer for the first time. Reversing the usual roles, she invites 10 leading choreographers from the French dance scene to perform in her new work. The film sensitively captures her determination and confidence as she leads the creative process, revealing her independence and willingness to express herself.
In-venue viewing dates: 13 March (Sat) and 14 March (Sun) 2027, 4:00 p.m.
Language: French, with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing and Cantonese audio description
Little Monsters (Pablo Léridon)
Double Award for Best Actor at the Premiers Plans Film Festival Angers, France
A delightfully cheeky short film that directly addresses the conflicts of care through“edgy humour”, telling the story of Erwan, a visually impaired youth, and David, a youth in a wheelchair, locking horns on a school bus, unraveling the world of people with different abilities can be as mean, messy and chaotic as they are for everyone else!
In-venue viewing dates: 13 March (Sat) and 14 March (Sun) 2027, 3:40 p.m.
Language: French, with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing and Cantonese audio description
Chau, Beyond the Lines (Courtney Marsh)
Nominee for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 2016 Academy Awards, Grand Jury Awards for Best Documentary Short Film at the Austin Film Festival, Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, and Irvine International Film Festival, National Jury Award for Documentary Short Film at the USA Film Festival.
A thought-provoking documentary tracking the journey of Chau, a resilient teenager disabled by chemical agents during the Vietnam War. Despite being told that his hope of becoming an artist and fashion designer is unrealistic, Chau ventures out into the world determined to make his dream a reality.
In-venue viewing dates: 16 January (Sat) and 17 January (Sun) 2027, 3:20 p.m.
Language: Vietnamese, with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing and Cantonese audio description
*From 29 March to 23 May 2027, all films will be available for free online viewing. Each film includes Chinese and English accessible subtitles, Cantonese and English dubbing, and audio description services in Cantonese and English. Audiences can visit
to stream these films for free during the scheduled dates.
Jockey Club“No Limits” Education and Community Programme
The Jockey Club“No Limits” Education and Community Programme continues to promote inclusion and creativity through a range of impactful initiatives, including community showcases, a school touring programme, a creative training programme, an international symposium and an innovative research scheme.
Community Showcases and Live Screenings
Taking place on 16–17 January and 13–14 March 2027 at the Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun, these showcases feature performances co-created by participants of the Pilot Creative Training Programme and local community organisations. The events also include live performances, post-show sharing sessions and film screenings. Accessibility features include Cantonese audio description, Hong Kong sign language interpretation and subtitles in Chinese and English. Admission is free, with no registration required.
Pilot Creative Training Programme
This year,“No Limits” has once again partnered with the UK's renowned inclusive dance company Candoco Dance Company to offer two pathways running in October 2026:
F oundation Course: The course is tailored for teaching artists building their confidence and facilitation skills. After training, teaching artists can join three-month, hands-on community placements, leading workshops for people with disabilities and co-creating community showcases to share their creative achievements.
Advanced Course: Designed for teaching artists who have participated in the programme and senior practitioners with five or more years of experience, this course further develops the language, frameworks and discourse underpinning inclusive teaching methodologies.
School Touring Programme: Sign for Dreams
The performance was devised by 2026 graduates majoring in Applied Theatre at the School of Drama, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, who participated in the No Limits Internship Programme, in collaboration with the Deaf community. Inspired by the experiences of Children of Deaf Adults (CODA), it explores how mixed-ability families communicate and understand each other in households. Schools can enquire at....
International Symposium:“Creative Care: Cultivating Growth, Equity and Collective Creativity”
Taking“care” as its starting point, this year's No Limits International Symposium explores four themes:“Multidirectional Care: How We Support One Another”,“Letting the Senses Lead: Navigating Together”,“When Creation Enables Access” and“Co-creating Everyday Practices of Care”. Bringing together scholars, artists, designers and cultural innovators, the symposium draws on the knowledge systems of people of different abilities to reconsider how we perceive and understand the world. Admission is free, with advance registration required. Registration will start from January 2027.
Local Creative Research and Development Scheme
To nurture local creative talent,“No Limits” continues its Local Creative Research and Development Scheme, inviting local artists and communities of different abilities to take a nine-month exploration journey to unlock the possibilities of inclusive arts together. Highlights include:
Yeung Siu Fong × Clayton Lo: Merging local Hong Kong experiences with crip aesthetics, the project explores the connection between Hong Kong identity and the physical body art of disabled artists.
Michelle Li × Ivor Houlker: Blending the musical storytelling of traditional Cantonese narrative singing
Naamyam with ancient Greek epics, the project explores resonances in tone, language and storytelling through chant.
Sica Ho × Shadow Kid: Two dance artists with different abilities and training backgrounds explore the role and impact of street dance battles on communities in different cultural contexts, and evaluate the inclusivity of current systems and participation models.
The creators will unveil the first phase of their work in March 2027, showcasing the potential of inclusive arts to the public.
Arts Accessibility Services
“No Limits” continues its collaboration with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong to offer a range of accessibility services, including audio description, Hong Kong sign language interpretation, accessible captions, braille and audio booklets, and relaxed performances; additional wheelchair seats may be available in some venues. Guide dogs are welcome.
For more event details, please visit the“No Limits” website:
Click here for programme details:
/programme
Urbtix:
Please click
here to download programme images.
Appendix
Programme
|
Date
|
Genre
|
Programme
|
Performer/ Director
|
Venue
|
Highlights
|
26 – 27 Feb 2027
|
Jazz Concert
|
Kindred Spirits
|
Jezrael Lucero/
Daniel Chu (Hong Kong)
|
Concert Hall,
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
|
12 – 13 Mar 2027
|
Original Cabaret
|
She-Ways:
An Uncharted Cabaret
|
Michelle Siu/ Claire Teo/ Cynthia Wong/ Fiona Yim (Hong Kong and Singapore)
|
Concert Hall,
Hong Kong City Hall
|
19 – 21 Mar 2027
|
Drama
|
[meeuw] (seagull)
|
Toneelhuis/Olympique Dramatique (Belgium)
|
Studio Theatre,
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
|
27 – 28 Feb 2027
|
Dance
|
No Limits Battle 2027 *
|
ILL-AbilitiesTM
|
Laundry Steps,
Tai Kwun
|
12 – 13 Mar 2027
|
Dance
|
Lived Fiction
|
Stopgap Dance Company (UK)
|
The Hall, East Kowloon Cultural Centre
|
5 – 7 Mar 2027
|
Lecture Performance
|
Pas Moi (Not Me)
|
Diana Anselmo (Italy)
|
Theatre,
Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre
|
19 – 21 Mar 2027
|
Dance/ Physical theatre
|
vision
|
Shōnen Company (France)
|
The Box,
Freespace, WestK
|
“No Limits” International Symposium
|
14 Mar 2027
|
Creative Care:
Cultivating Growth, Equity
and Collective Creativity *
|
|
JC Cube, Tai Kwun
*Free Admission
Free Screenings and Online Programmes
Hashtag:
|
In-venue Free Screening @Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun
|
Free screening available on“No Limits” website
|
Programme
|
Director
|
16 – 17 Jan 2027
|
29 Mar – 23 May 2027
|
Deaf (Sorda)
|
Eva Libertad (Spain)
|
13 – 14 Mar 2027
|
29 Mar – 23 May 2027
|
Alice, Danse, Danse, Danse
|
Thibaut Ras (France)
|
13 – 14 Mar 2027
|
29 Mar – 23 May 2027
|
Little Monsters
|
Pablo Léridon (France)
|
16 – 17 Jan 2027
|
29 Mar – 23 May 2027
|
Chau, Beyond the Lines
|
Courtney Marsh (USA)
#"NoLimits"
About the Hong Kong Arts FestivalLaunched in 1973, the Hong Kong Arts Festival is a major international arts festival committed to enriching the cultural life of the city. In February and March every year, the Festival presents leading local and international artists from all genres of the performing arts, giving equal importance to great traditions and contemporary creations. The Festival also commissions and produces work in theatre, music, chamber opera and contemporary dance by Hong Kong's own creative talents and emerging artists, many of which have subsequently had successful runs in Hong Kong and overseas. Every year, the Festival also presents more than 300“PLUS” and educational activities that offer diverse arts experiences to the community as well as tertiary, secondary and primary school students. Among them, the HKAF Young Friends scheme has reached around 853,300 students in the past 34 years. In addition, through the“No Limits” project co-presented with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Festival strives to create an inclusive space for people of different abilities to share the joy of the arts together.
For more information about the Hong Kong Arts Festival, please visit
.
About "No Limits"Launched in 2019 and co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust,“No Limits” offers barrier-free performances and events, and explores and promotes inclusiveness and understanding through the arts. In 2027, the ninth edition of“No Limits” showcases a series of fascinating programmes of music, dance, theatre and film by international and Hong Kong artists of different abilities.
“No Limits” 2027 presents accessible in-venue performances, free film screenings and a symposium, as well as education and community programmes for young people, highlighting creativity and talent in a variety of forms.
For more information about“No Limits”, please visit
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