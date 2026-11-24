Thai LGBTQIA+ Organizations Welcome Pride Organizers From Around The World To Phuket For The First Interpride World Conference In Asia
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Thai LGBTQIA+ organizations welcomed Pride organizers from around the world to Phuket from 28 October to 1 November 2026, with support from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Phuket Province and Patong Municipality. The island hosted this year's InterPride General Meeting & World Conference, the first time the annual gathering has been held in Asia.
Bangkok Pride, the Foundation for SOGI Rights and Justice (FOR-SOGI) and Phuket Pride (Andaman Power Association) proposed Phuket as the venue and organized the conference together. Under the theme“Pearl of Asia,” 327 delegates from more than 70 countries met to share knowledge, build partnerships and hold the general meeting of InterPride, the international association of Pride organizers.
The program opened with a pre-conference day for BIPOC, trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming and intersex participants. Workshops covered human rights, mental health, international advocacy, workplace inclusion and safer spaces in sports. Sessions on Thailand's marriage equality law and Thai drag culture introduced delegates to the host country's LGBTQIA+ history and community. Outside the sessions, they joined Drag Street performances in Patong and explored Phuket Old Town.
Beyond Bangkok
LGBTQIA+ life has long been visible on the island. Phuket Pride, first held in 1999, draws both local and international crowds to Patong. The Andaman Power Association, one of its organizers, works on community health, education and advocacy, including peer-led projects for young and transgender people. For the conference, Phuket Province helped prepare frontline public- and private-sector personnel for inclusive service. The Province and Patong Municipality also hosted a Patong Beach session for delegates covering visitor services and lifeguard safety.
Other Thai cities have long-standing LGBTQIA+ events too. Pattaya has hosted Miss International Queen, a pageant for transgender women from many countries, since 2004.
The conference was one of three international meetings TCEB supported in Phuket this year, alongside the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference in April and the Global Wellness Summit in November. All three are part of TCEB's strategy to bring international events to cities beyond Bangkok, so that the benefits reach more of the country, including the local communities that welcome visitors.
LGBTQIA+ equality in Thailand
The conference took place during a period of significant change for LGBTQIA+ rights in Thailand. Marriage equality took effect in January 2025, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex marriage. The law built on the Gender Equality Act of 2015, which prohibits unfair discrimination, including on the basis of gender expression. The law also allows foreign couples to marry in Thailand, with no citizenship or residency requirement.
The changes extend to healthcare. Since June 2026, Thailand's Universal Coverage Scheme has covered gender-affirming hormone therapy, along with lab monitoring and mental health counseling, according to the National Health Security Office. The first phase runs at 50 facilities nationwide. The scheme has also covered PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for HIV prevention since 2021. In Bangkok, 32 Pride Clinics in city hospitals and public health centers offer sexual health, hormone and mental health services. In April 2026, UNDP recognized the clinics, among other measures, when it awarded the city administration its Gold Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions.
Pride celebrations have grown as well. Organizers estimate that the Bangkok Pride parade grew from about 20,000 participants in 2022 to more than 500,000 in May 2026, including many visitors from elsewhere in Asia. Advocates are now focused on the next step, legal gender recognition, and several draft bills are being prepared. --br- decoding="async" com/index/WebView/503834/4121" alt="" width="1" height="1">About Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is the official government agency responsible for promoting Thailand as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and international festivals. Working closely with government, industry and international partners, TCEB supports events that drive economic growth, strengthen key industries, foster innovation and create long-term benefits for communities across Thailand.
For more information, visit .
Bangkok Pride, the Foundation for SOGI Rights and Justice (FOR-SOGI) and Phuket Pride (Andaman Power Association) proposed Phuket as the venue and organized the conference together. Under the theme“Pearl of Asia,” 327 delegates from more than 70 countries met to share knowledge, build partnerships and hold the general meeting of InterPride, the international association of Pride organizers.
The program opened with a pre-conference day for BIPOC, trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming and intersex participants. Workshops covered human rights, mental health, international advocacy, workplace inclusion and safer spaces in sports. Sessions on Thailand's marriage equality law and Thai drag culture introduced delegates to the host country's LGBTQIA+ history and community. Outside the sessions, they joined Drag Street performances in Patong and explored Phuket Old Town.
Beyond Bangkok
LGBTQIA+ life has long been visible on the island. Phuket Pride, first held in 1999, draws both local and international crowds to Patong. The Andaman Power Association, one of its organizers, works on community health, education and advocacy, including peer-led projects for young and transgender people. For the conference, Phuket Province helped prepare frontline public- and private-sector personnel for inclusive service. The Province and Patong Municipality also hosted a Patong Beach session for delegates covering visitor services and lifeguard safety.
Other Thai cities have long-standing LGBTQIA+ events too. Pattaya has hosted Miss International Queen, a pageant for transgender women from many countries, since 2004.
The conference was one of three international meetings TCEB supported in Phuket this year, alongside the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference in April and the Global Wellness Summit in November. All three are part of TCEB's strategy to bring international events to cities beyond Bangkok, so that the benefits reach more of the country, including the local communities that welcome visitors.
LGBTQIA+ equality in Thailand
The conference took place during a period of significant change for LGBTQIA+ rights in Thailand. Marriage equality took effect in January 2025, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex marriage. The law built on the Gender Equality Act of 2015, which prohibits unfair discrimination, including on the basis of gender expression. The law also allows foreign couples to marry in Thailand, with no citizenship or residency requirement.
The changes extend to healthcare. Since June 2026, Thailand's Universal Coverage Scheme has covered gender-affirming hormone therapy, along with lab monitoring and mental health counseling, according to the National Health Security Office. The first phase runs at 50 facilities nationwide. The scheme has also covered PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for HIV prevention since 2021. In Bangkok, 32 Pride Clinics in city hospitals and public health centers offer sexual health, hormone and mental health services. In April 2026, UNDP recognized the clinics, among other measures, when it awarded the city administration its Gold Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions.
Pride celebrations have grown as well. Organizers estimate that the Bangkok Pride parade grew from about 20,000 participants in 2022 to more than 500,000 in May 2026, including many visitors from elsewhere in Asia. Advocates are now focused on the next step, legal gender recognition, and several draft bills are being prepared. --br- decoding="async" com/index/WebView/503834/4121" alt="" width="1" height="1">About Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is the official government agency responsible for promoting Thailand as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and international festivals. Working closely with government, industry and international partners, TCEB supports events that drive economic growth, strengthen key industries, foster innovation and create long-term benefits for communities across Thailand.
For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment