MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ASRock Industrial, a Taiwanese provider of industrial computing and edge AI solutions, has announced the launch of RBK-100 Robotics-in-a-Box.

Designed to simplify robotic AI development and make hands-on experimentation more accessible to researchers, educators, and developers, RBK-100 is an integrated physical AI development platform powered by the ASRock Industrial NUC BOX-358H featuring the Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H.

RBK-100 integrates local AI computing, an RGB depth camera, a 6-DOF leader-and-follower robotic arm set, and pre-installed AiRoboStarter software in a ready-to-use development platform.

By integrating edge AI computing, visual perception, robotic manipulation, and software workflows, RBK-100 reduces system integration complexity and enables users to focus on AI model experimentation, robotic skill development, and real-world Physical AI applications.

AI-ready edge computing: Powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H in the NUC BOX-358H, RBK-100 delivers local AI computing capabilities for robotic development, AI model experimentation, and Physical AI workflows. The platform comes with 32GB DDR5 memory in the standard configuration or 64GB DDR5 memory in the Advanced configuration, along with a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Integrated robotic vision and manipulation: An integrated RGB-D camera captures color and depth information for robotic perception and object interaction. Combined with a 6-DOF leader-and-follower robotic arm set, the platform enables developers to record demonstrations and explore AI-based pick-and-place, object handling, and learned robotic skills. Physical AI development with AiRoboStarter: The standard configuration includes 32GB DDR5 memory and pre-installed AiRoboStarter software, providing a streamlined environment for developing, training, and executing robotic skills. Its workflow spans demonstration recording, dataset review, model training, and robot skill execution, with support for model workflows including ACT, Pi0.5, and SmolVLA support planned for a future release. Optional agentic AI integration with AiRoboStarter advanced: Available with the 64GB configuration, AiRoboStarter Advanced extends the development environment with an integrated agentic AI workflow connecting voice interaction, AI reasoning, visual perception, and trained robotic skills. Capabilities include speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), large language models (LLMs), vision, object detection, web search, custom APIs, and robot skill integration. Supported models, features, and performance depend on the software release and validated configuration.

Key capabilities of RBK-100 robotics-in-a-box

“Physical AI represents an important step forward in bringing intelligence into the physical world,” said James Lee, chairman of ASRock Industrial.“Building on our expertise in edge AI computing, we see tremendous potential in making physical AI development more accessible and practical.

“Through Robotics-in-a-Box, developed in collaboration with Intel, we aim to simplify the development journey from AI experimentation to real-world robotic applications, empowering researchers, educators, and developers to explore new possibilities and accelerate innovation in physical AI.”

“Scaling physical AI requires more than powerful AI. It requires an open technology foundation that makes complex robotic systems easier to develop and deploy,” said John Healy, vice president and general manager of the industrial and robotics division, Intel.

“Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, ASRock Industrial's Robotics-in-a-Box gives researchers and developers an integrated platform to accelerate experimentation and turn promising robotics concepts into practical, real-world applications.”

Advancing physical AI research and real-world applications

Designed for robotic manipulation research, education, and physical AI development, RBK-100 provides an integrated platform for developing and evaluating AI-based robotic behaviors. Developers can experiment with pick-and-place and object-handling tasks, collect demonstration data, train AI models, and execute learned robotic skills.

With optional agentic AI integration, users can also explore workflows that connect multimodal AI capabilities with real-world robotic actions. By combining edge computing, robotic hardware, and AI development software in one platform, RBK-100 simplifies system setup and supports experimentation across the physical AI development workflow, from data collection and model training to real-world robotic execution.