MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Yarbo, a developer of modular outdoor robots, has opened applications for a closed beta of its software development kit (SDK), allowing developers and homeowners to create custom applications and integrations for its robotic yard maintenance systems.

The SDK Beta represents the first practical milestone in Yarbo's Open Platform strategy, announced in April 2026 during the company's M Series Kickstarter campaign.

The strategy aims to extend Yarbo's modular approach beyond interchangeable hardware attachments, allowing users to customize how its robots interact with other software, devices and services.

Yarbo's robotic platform uses a common mobile base that can perform different outdoor maintenance tasks through interchangeable modules.

With the new SDK, developers will be able to create applications and plugins that connect authorized Yarbo devices with external systems, including smart home platforms, commercial maintenance software and research tools.

Expanding robotic capabilities through software

Potential applications include integrating mowing information with smart irrigation systems, coordinating snow removal schedules and creating customized voice interactions.

Commercial operators and equipment dealers could also develop integrations for monitoring maintenance requirements, managing service requests and coordinating robotic operations across larger properties.

Yarbo says universities and research institutions could use the platform to investigate outdoor robotic navigation and autonomous operation, drawing on technologies including real-time kinematic positioning, inertial measurement units, stereo vision and odometry.

These applications are examples of what developers might create rather than existing features of the SDK.

Jay Li, product director of Yarbo, said:“Modularity has always been at the heart of Yarbo. Different users have different needs, and we don't expect one predefined set of functions to address every possibility. We believe the same principle should apply to how people use and develop our platform.

“Yarbo SDK Beta lets our users add jobs we never planned for. That is what an open platform means in practice: the product keeps growing after it leaves our hands.”

Toward an open robotics ecosystem

The SDK forms part of a wider development program that will eventually include a hardware development kit (HDK), allowing third parties to develop accessories, functional modules and other hardware extensions.

Access to device information and functions will be subject to an authorization process, with Yarbo reviewing requests and determining the permissions available to individual developers.

The company says the Open Platform will support its existing product series and future hardware.

Applications for the closed beta are now open worldwide at yarbo, with Yarbo selecting participants following a review process.