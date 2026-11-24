MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Viabot, a Silicon Valley-based robotics company, is expanding its autonomous outdoor property maintenance operations, with its Viabot One platform now servicing 25 million square feet of commercial property across the United States.

The Santa Clara, California-based company develops autonomous mobile robots designed to clean large outdoor areas, including shopping centers, commercial properties, university campuses and other facilities.

Its customers include Fortune 500 retailers, real estate owners, property management companies and utility providers.

Unlike humanoid robots designed to perform a variety of human-like tasks, the Viabot One is a purpose-built, three-wheeled mobile platform specializing in outdoor sweeping, debris collection and supplementary property monitoring.

The robot can collect debris measuring up to 10 inches and is intended for large properties where conventional cleaning operations require significant labor.

Autonomous operation and maintenance

Viabot One combines cameras, lidar, depth sensors, differential GPS and dynamic path planning to navigate outdoor environments.

The system is designed to operate around obstacles commonly found in commercial properties, including parked vehicles, shopping carts and pedestrians.

Its capabilities include autonomous tool swapping, battery replacement, route planning and docking. After completing scheduled cleaning operations, the robot returns to its docking station and empties collected debris into standard trash bins.

According to Viabot, its automated battery-swapping system supports operating periods of 12 to 24 hours.

The platform also provides what the company describes as“soft security” capabilities, including loitering detection and asset monitoring.

Viabot says its robotic intelligence has been trained using more than 5 billion square feet of real-world multimodal data.

Expanding commercial operations

The company currently operates across eight states: California, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

In September, Viabot announced a $24 million Series A funding round led by Walden International, bringing its total funding to $43 million.

The investment is intended to support engineering recruitment, product development and expansion of its robotics-as-a-service business.

Gregg Ratanaphanyarat, CEO and co-founder of Viabot, said:“Viabot One is already operating at a meaningful scale, helping property teams maintain cleaner, safer and more reliable environments across 25 million square feet of commercial property.”

“This funding enables us to build on that foundation: expanding our team, advancing the intelligence behind our platform and bringing practical, dependable robotics to more of the places where people live, work and gather.”

The company is also positioning its technology as an alternative to labor-intensive outdoor maintenance, with an emphasis on integrating autonomous robots into existing commercial property operations.