MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) MassRobotics is developing a new marine robotics facility at Boston Fish Pier, providing startups with direct access to Boston Harbor for testing underwater robots, autonomous vessels and other marine technologies.

The facility is being developed in partnership with Massport as part of its Blue Edge initiative, which supports the region's growing marine technology sector.

Construction is under way, with the facility scheduled to open in early 2028. Industry programming, including demonstrations, workshops and networking events, will begin during 2027.

Located approximately 10 minutes' walk from MassRobotics' headquarters at 12 Channel Street, the new facility will allow companies to design and manufacture prototypes at the organization's existing workshops before testing them in the harbor.

Planned equipment includes a water tank, a floating testing platform alongside the pier, and lifting equipment for launching and recovering marine robots.

Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics, says:“Boston has always been a harbor city, and some of today's most exciting robotics work is happening in and under the water. Marine startups tell us that finding a place to test is one of their biggest hurdles.

“With the Fish Pier steps from our headquarters, founders can build in our shop in the morning and test in the harbor by afternoon. We're grateful to Massport for this partnership and excited to help make Boston a global center for marine robotics.”

MassRobotics currently supports more than 100 resident startups, including CRABI Robotics, which develops underwater robots for cleaning ship hulls.

Levi Gershon, CEO of CRABI Robotics, says:“For ocean startups, getting to the water is one of the hardest parts. A facility on the harbor, steps from where you build, will help the next marine company move a lot faster than we could.”

The new facility will also support Boston's Marine Tech Hub initiative, connecting robotics developers with maritime companies, researchers and investors.

MassRobotics is inviting marine robotics startups and potential industry partners to express interest in the facility ahead of its opening.