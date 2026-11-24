MENAFN - USA Art News) A grassroots coalition,, has collected enough signatures to force a ballot referendum in, allowing residents to vote on the fate of. The initiative follows efforts by current Dallas mayorand city managerto sell and abandon thestructure to private developers since

Mayor Johnson has described the building as“obsolete” and supports making the site available for development, believing it will be a“very, very big part of the future of downtown and its revitalisation.” His stance aligns with the“Say Yes to Downtown” campaign, led by former mayor Mike Rawlings, which advocates for demolishing city hall to create an entertainment district, potentially including a new arena for the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and Stars hockey team. Both teams previously considered the city hall site before choosing other locations.

The current administration has cited escalating renovation costs, which reportedly grew from an initial estimate of $81 million for basic infrastructure to $1.4 billion for extensive upgrades over two decades. However, Save Dallas City Hall, an ideologically diverse non-profit, has proposed a ten-year phased plan estimated to cost between $70 million and $100 million, even with inflation, which would not require municipal staff relocation. The cost of demolishing the building alone is estimated at $60 million.

In August, Save Dallas City Hall sued the city, alleging“demolition by neglect,” after city manager Tolbert missed a August 26 deadline to present relocation options. Bruce Richardson, president of Save Dallas City Hall, stated:“Dallas city hall has at least one failed generator, active parking garage leaks and is due for roof maintenance. Instead of tackling these problems with millions in available funds, the city halted repairs, wasting money and time to explore a move.”

The group began collecting signatures for the ballot referendum on October 2 and announced in early November that it had gathered approximately 25,000 signatures, exceeding the required 20,000. If their proposed amendment to the city charter passes next spring, the municipal government would be legally bound to continue operating from Pei's city hall.

The debate also extends to the fate of site-specific public sculptures, including Henry Moore's Vertebra in Three Pieces (1978), also known as The Dallas Piece, and Marta Pan's Floating Sculpture (1973). Both works are part of the municipal public art collection and were gifts to the city. Moore's sculpture, a gift from philanthropist W.R. Hawn, has required previous renovation efforts, partly aided by the artist's London -based estate and foundation. Both sculptures are included in the preservation plan for the building, though representatives for the artists' estates did not respond to inquiries.

Architect and American Institute of Architects Dallas executive director Zaida Basora, vice-president of Save Dallas City Hall, is among those advocating for preservation. Local activist Stephanie Drenka, co-founder of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society, emphasizes the building's significance for Asian American history, noting that less than 1% of US historic markers acknowledge Asian American contributions. Drenka stated:“This also makes demolition of city hall an issue of further erasure of Asian Americans in history. It's not just Pei's legacy, but we're defending ourselves. Everything in our community is embodied in this building.” She added:“If we can't save city hall then what threat can we stop?”

Source: The Art Newspaper