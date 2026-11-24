MENAFN - USA Art News) Affordable housing initiatives for artists in theface significant challenges due to inconsistent regulation and oversight, impacting efforts by organizations likeand the

In Colorado, more than 35% of residents dedicate over 30% of their income to housing costs, a burden recognized by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The state has responded by allocating $300 million annually to its State Affordable Housing Fund, with a portion dedicated to developing affordable housing for artists and creative districts.

National non-profits, including Artspace and CAST, have expanded into Colorado, participating in various funding programs. While both market affordable housing for artists, the absence of formal artist certification programs, such as those in Boston, New York, and San Francisco, raises concerns about potential violations of fair housing laws if housing is restricted to artists. Furthermore, cities and states have limited mechanisms to guarantee that public funding provides long-term housing solutions for artists and creative spaces.

Artists Emilie Dundee Odeile and Ken Lee Chapin highlighted the impact of creative initiatives, telling The Art Newspaper that their 2023 exhibition, Goodnight Moon: A Fiber Tale, attracted over 10,000 visitors to Trinidad, a town of 8,000 residents near Colorado's southern border. The project used approximately 152 miles of yarn to recreate the children's book.

Chapin explained their unexpected move to Trinidad, stating,“We were on our way to Santa Fe, and went through Trinidad” and ultimately decided to stay. Both Goodnight Moon and another of Odeile's projects debuted at Space to Create, a state-led initiative for creative workforce housing and studios in rural Colorado.

Trinidad was the first municipality selected by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) for public investment in a creative district in 2015. The state now has 37 such districts. Adjacent to Space to Create on Trinidad's historic Main Street, Artspace manages artist residences.

Artspace develops and operates workforce housing in 23 states, including seven projects in Colorado. Each project promotes itself to“those in the creative sector” and offers residential spaces that“prioritises creative use.” However, without formal artist certification programs in Colorado or its local municipalities, the legality of Artspace giving preference to artist applicants over the general public remains unclear.

Poet and editor Michele McDannold, who lived in an Artspace complex in Michigan City, Indiana, for nearly four years and in Honolulu for seven months, observed a significant difference in the artist preference process when she arrived in Trinidad in 2020. In Michigan City, she stated,“I had to give a presentation to a board of practicing artists and participate in an interview.” In contrast, her application in Trinidad only required income eligibility information. McDannold reported encountering only five artists among the property's 40 units during her three-year residency, suggesting a lack of prioritization for artist applicants resulted in few artist residents.

McDannold remarked on the lack of artist participation, stating,“When it came time to organise or participate in something like [open studios or a gallery night], neighbours were like, 'What? Why are you bothering me?'”

Artspace did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Art Newspaper. The Artspace Trinidad leasing office confirmed it does not track the number of artist residents at that location.

Complex Regulations and Funding

The term“affordable housing” encompasses a wide range of interpretations and regulations. Federal guidelines base household affordability on the regional or area median income (AMI). While HUD's AMI calculations determine rent rates, lenders, whether private or public, set the contractual terms for tax credits, loans, or grants. Under US Treasury regulations, a housing unit qualifies for a low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) only if it is available for general public use. However, the 2008 Housing and Economic Recovery Act amended the Internal Revenue Service's tax code, stipulating that general public use is not violated if preference is given to tenants engaged in artistic or literary activities. Despite this, some cities continue to operate their own artist certification programs for affordable housing.

A 2023 affordable housing audit by Denver's Department of Housing Stability raised concerns that prioritizing access to housing could violate the federal Fair Housing Act. Although the report primarily focused on the Denver City Council's prioritization of displaced households or those at risk of displacement, it also noted that prioritizing seniors and veterans requires improved monitoring and evaluation systems. Each instance where a specific group, such as artists, is prioritized for affordable housing requires the county to track data including the number of units allocated, eligibility requirements, accepted documentation for eligibility, the selection process, and the parties responsible for implementation and monitoring property and rent levels.

Municipal governments are wary of potential fair housing lawsuits, particularly if state and county laws conflict with or fail to uphold the 2008 tax code revision. Cities considering allocating affordable housing units for artists may need to develop extensive compliance procedures. This intricate web of rules, requirements, and compliance regimes explains the complexity and cost involved in establishing and maintaining affordable housing for artists, which varies significantly across cities and regions. The Center for an Urban Future reported that US cities have created only 2,804 dedicated housing units for artists in the past decade.

Trinidad's 210 East Street Project

The notable 210 East Street building in Trinidad, a century-old school, attracted developer Dana Crawford, who passed away in January 2025. Crawford, a celebrated preservationist known for preserving Denver's historic Larimer Square and redeveloping the city's Union Station, received a $4 million community revitalization grant for the redevelopment of 210 East Street into 17 affordable live-work spaces for artists. An open records request showed that the grant terms only required progress reports on the number of housing units and jobs created.

For the 210 East Street project, Crawford secured three different tax credits, the $4 million grant, and $1.8 million in private financing. The most stringent terms were tied to last-minute funding from the City of Trinidad. In 2022, Crawford applied to the city's Housing Now incentive program to cover the $125,000 cost of redesigning five units. The city approved the request with a two-year workforce housing deed restriction, requiring rent rates to be capped at 80% of AMI starting in 2023.

Crawford also pursued $1.9 million in funding from impact investor Greenland CDF. This funding was conditional on signing a Community Benefit Agreement (CBA), a binding contract with enforceable penalties requiring the borrower to generate a social benefit. The details of this agreement are not public and expired earlier this year.

Less than five years after Crawford received a total of $7.5 million in public funding for 210 East Street, the property was acquired by CAST. There are no existing public terms that legally obligate CAST to provide affordable housing specifically to artists, or even general housing. CAST employs a non-profit real estate development strategy focused on creative spaces and affordability.

Source: The Art Newspaper