MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Marco Rubio, co-chaired the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington on Monday.

The eighth session of the dialogue discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, investment, and cultural fields, as well as artificial intelligence, through the signing of an artificial intelligence acceleration partnership, and mining, through the signing of a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals processing.

The discussions also covered the development of cooperation in international affairs, new opportunities for collaboration in Latin America, and the two countries' defense partnership, as well as the importance of freedom of maritime navigation. The sides also discussed several issues of mutual interest.

The dialogue also addressed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.

Participating in the dialogue on the Qatari side were HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi; HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed; HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE Advisor to the Prime Minister for Strategic Affairs Ali bin Abdullah Al Thawadi; HE Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Fahd Al Khater; HE Assistant Director of the Office of the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Eid Al Sulaiti; Director of the Department of American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sara Abdulla Al Saadi; HE Deputy Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the US Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Muftah; and HE Director of the International Affairs Office at the Prime Minister's Office Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Thani.

On the US side, participants included the Counselor of the Department of State Dan Holler; the Chief of Staff Matt Rhodes; State Department Spokesman Thomas Pigott; the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Fleet White; Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Donald Blome; Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula at the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Kyle Liston; and Charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Qatar, Christopher Hodges.