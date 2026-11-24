11 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
In a statement, the Ministry said that specialized teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report and, in coordination with ambulance, civil defense and other relevant authorities, began rescue and emergency response operations, while securing the site and managing traffic.
The ministry added that investigations are still underway to determine the cause of the accident, noting that the findings will be announced once the investigations are completed.
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