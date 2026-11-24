MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UAE Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday that 11 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Street in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

In a statement, the Ministry said that specialized teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report and, in coordination with ambulance, civil defense and other relevant authorities, began rescue and emergency response operations, while securing the site and managing traffic.

The ministry added that investigations are still underway to determine the cause of the accident, noting that the findings will be announced once the investigations are completed.