MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank (Q.P.S.C.) has signed an agreement with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to roll out Claude across the bank as part of its broader digital transformation strategy and efforts to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.

According to a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, the bank will introduce Claude in phases, initially focusing on a select group of employees and priority use cases where AI can deliver the greatest value, including research and analysis, knowledge synthesis, employee productivity and technology development.

The bank said expansion into additional functions would be considered progressively based on demonstrated business value, operational readiness and the completion of robust governance and risk assessments.

By combining Claude's capabilities with its institutional knowledge and expertise, Dukhan Bank aims to establish a structured, enterprise-wide approach to AI that supports practical business applications while maintaining appropriate controls and human oversight.

The bank will also focus on developing AI capabilities across its workforce. Participating employees will help identify practical applications within their respective functions and contribute to the responsible adoption of AI across the organization. The initiative is intended to complement human expertise by enabling employees to work more efficiently and devote greater time to analysis, innovation, problem-solving and addressing customer needs.

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Hashem said artificial intelligence was becoming an increasingly important capability for financial institutions, adding that the bank's priority was to translate its potential into meaningful value. He said the introduction of Claude marked an important step in developing an enterprise-wide AI capability that could support better insight, greater agility and new ways of working across the bank.

Hashem added that Dukhan Bank was taking a long-term approach to building its AI capabilities, ensuring that the technology supported its strategic priorities while strengthening the way it operated and served its customers.

Secretary to the Board of Directors and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Talal Al Khaja said introducing Claude represented a natural continuation of the bank's digital transformation journey, combining the technology's capabilities with the knowledge and judgment of its employees.

Head of Information Technology Aysha Al Naimi said the bank was adopting a phased approach to introducing Claude, beginning with selected internal use cases where it could help employees analyze information and work more efficiently.

Dukhan Bank Anthropic AI capability