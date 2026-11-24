MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the United States held a session on regional and international affairs as part of the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, in Washington, DC.

The Qatari side was chaired by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, while the US side was chaired by the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Donald Blome.

The session reviewed the two countries' strategic cooperation and ways to further strengthen and develop it. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly developments in the Middle East and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.

The discussions addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including developments in the Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Afghanistan, as well as the latest developments in Africa and Latin America. The two sides also discussed efforts to advance peaceful conflict-resolution processes and promote stability.

The session further explored ways to strengthen coordination and joint efforts in mediation, peaceful dispute resolution and humanitarian action to help address regional and international crises and advance efforts toward lasting peace.

During the session, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that delivers lasting peace in the region.