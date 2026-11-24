France Warns Russia Over Polish Airspace Breach, Backs Denmark
(MENAFN) France has denounced the entry of missiles and drones into Polish airspace while expressing solidarity with Denmark over an alleged Russian-backed assassination plot targeting an individual on Danish territory.
In an official statement, the French Foreign Ministry described the breach of Poland’s airspace as “unacceptable,” stressing Paris’ commitment to protecting European security and upholding NATO’s collective defense obligations.
The ministry also pledged to expand military and other assistance to Ukraine while intensifying pressure on Russia to stop its war and abandon hostile activities.
Separately, in a statement issued on Nov. 21, France declared its “full support” for Denmark after Danish authorities formally linked an alleged assassination attempt against a US-Ukrainian national to Russia.
The announcement came after Danish police arrested two men suspected of being recruited by Russian intelligence to murder Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner before his scheduled performance at a venue near Copenhagen. Both suspects rejected the accusations.
Paris further voiced solidarity with its European allies, warning of what it characterized as Russian attempts to destabilize collective security through drone operations, acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and direct threats.
The French Foreign Ministry said the increasing frequency of such incidents would reinforce European solidarity and determination to pursue peace, stability and security.
In an official statement, the French Foreign Ministry described the breach of Poland’s airspace as “unacceptable,” stressing Paris’ commitment to protecting European security and upholding NATO’s collective defense obligations.
The ministry also pledged to expand military and other assistance to Ukraine while intensifying pressure on Russia to stop its war and abandon hostile activities.
Separately, in a statement issued on Nov. 21, France declared its “full support” for Denmark after Danish authorities formally linked an alleged assassination attempt against a US-Ukrainian national to Russia.
The announcement came after Danish police arrested two men suspected of being recruited by Russian intelligence to murder Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner before his scheduled performance at a venue near Copenhagen. Both suspects rejected the accusations.
Paris further voiced solidarity with its European allies, warning of what it characterized as Russian attempts to destabilize collective security through drone operations, acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and direct threats.
The French Foreign Ministry said the increasing frequency of such incidents would reinforce European solidarity and determination to pursue peace, stability and security.
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