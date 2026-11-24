MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its artistic and cultural landscape over the past two decades, emerging as a vibrant destination for creative expression, international artistic collaboration and cultural exchange, according to Founder of the Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF), Rashmi Agarwal.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the press conference to announce the eighth edition of QIAF at Katara Cultural Village, Agarwal said the country's sustained investments in cultural infrastructure, museums and creative institutions have significantly contributed to the growth of its arts sector, providing opportunities for both Qatari and expatriate artists to showcase their talents.

Having lived in Qatar for 22 years, Agarwal said she has witnessed firsthand the extraordinary evolution of the country's cultural landscape since arriving in 2004.“I am staying in Qatar from last 22 years, and it is really great to see how things are changing,” she said, highlighting the transformation of artistic expression from traditional forms to contemporary practices.

According to her, the development extends beyond physical infrastructure to encompass the growing participation of artists, the emergence of creative platforms and the integration of cultural heritage into modern artistic expressions.

She particularly commended Qatar's ability to embrace contemporary artistic trends while preserving its cultural identity and traditions.

Agarwal noted that Qatari artists have increasingly benefited from opportunities created by museums, cultural institutions and exhibition platforms, while expatriate artists have also gained greater visibility and access to the country's expanding creative ecosystem.

She said the evolution is reflected not only in paintings and visual arts but also in fashion, design and architecture, where traditional influences continue to inspire contemporary creativity.

“They are not forgetting their roots,” she said, praising the integration of Qatar's cultural heritage into modern artistic practices.

Discussing the inspiration behind the Qatar International Art Festival, Agarwal explained that the initiative emerged from her experiences participating in international art fairs, where she observed growing demand for programmes extending beyond conventional exhibitions.

She said artists and visitors increasingly sought opportunities for professional development, knowledge exchange, cultural engagement and networking alongside the display of artworks.

This inspired her to establish a comprehensive festival bringing multiple artistic disciplines and activities together under one platform.

The eighth edition reflects that vision, featuring 15 events over six days, including art exhibitions, gallery showcases, panel discussions, conferences, fashion shows, cultural tours, workshops and masterclasses.